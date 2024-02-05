Ray Bradshaw on DOPPELGINGER

The tour kicks off on 25 February

Ray Bradshaw on DOPPELGINGER

BWW caught up with Ray Bradshaw to chat about taking Doppelginger on a 37-date tour.

How did Doppelginger come about?

I’m constantly being told I look like people who are bald and ginger. Even when I do telly I see people getting tagged on social media posts constantly by their mates asking if its them. So I just decided to try go out there and find the best match so I can have an answer for them.

How has the search been going so far?

It has taken up so much more time and money than I thought it would! It’s been great through; every morning I wake up with pictures of different bald ginger men in my email inbox and it’s starting to resemble a rally. Some of the ones I’ve met have been great and I just can’t stop laughing that this is my life and I’m getting away with it.

You recently performed to an audience made up entirely of Ray Bradshaw lookalikes- what was that like?

People were saying it’s the handsomest audiences they’ve ever seen in their life. It was very surreal standing out and seeing people that looked like me; was kind of like when you go to a hall of mirrors at the circus and there are mirrors that make you look fatter or taller or shorter. That was what I was looking out into for the whole show. I kind of wish we’d done it like Big Brother and voted one out every 20 minutes until we found the king doppelginger.


What is your plan for the person that looks most like you? 

I’ve got a couple of things that I’ll keep up my sleeve for now but one of the main things I’m not going to do is fake my own death as that seems to be a big question from people. I’m not ruling that out fully but always nice to have it on the back burner for the future.

For one of your Glasgow shows a couple of years ago you promised a flump to the first person to buy a ticket. That was me, where's my flump?

Haha I will endeavour to get that to you in the next 7-10 years. Actually, I probably should do that quicker because if the rate of Freddo inflation is anything to go by then a flump will cost about £300 by 2034.

Will your tour be BSL interpreted?

Yep, every show on the tour is going to be BSL interpreted which is something that I’m really proud of. I’ve loved having deaf audience members at my shows over the years so it’s something I’m really keen to continue. In a few of the venues on the tour down south the interpreter even looks a bit like me which is like finding a unicorn.

Are there any cities/venues you're particularly excited about performing in?

I’m a little scared for Dublin if I’m honest as last time I was there I was onstage supporting John Bishop at the 3 Arena and to end my set I said ‘thank you Belfast’ because I forgot where I was. Genuinely one of the worst moments of my life. So here’s hoping it goes a little better this time!

I’m buzzing for most places though cos I have a 4 year old so when I’m on tour it means a long lie.

Recommended For You