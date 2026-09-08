Rainbow City Taxis Pledges £30K to Save Aberdeen Arts Centre Campaign

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A well-known taxi firm in the north east of Scotland has pledged a five-figure sum to a fundraising campaign aiming to save one of the region's best-loved arts venues. Rainbow City Taxis will donate £30,000 over a three year partnership with Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The significant donation will allow the popular arts venue to continue to support grassroots arts in the community and professional touring productions; provide creative learning opportunities for all ages; and support early-year creatives through its artist development programme.

Lauren Bisset, operations director at Rainbow City Taxis, said: 'We are thrilled to be partnering with Aberdeen Arts Centre, and supporting the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign to ensure this amazing organisation is here for generations to come.

The Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign was launched in May 2025, aiming to raise £660,000 over three years. To date the campaign has raised over £279,000 thanks to overwhelming support from the general public, local business community, and grants and foundations.

Audience members can book with Rainbow City Taxis by calling 01224 878787 or by downloading the uBook app on Apple and Android. Aberdeen Arts Centre is an independent arts venue in the heart of Aberdeen, operated by registered charity Castlegate Arts Ltd for over a quarter of a century.

For more than 60 years, Aberdeen Arts Centre has played a crucial role in the north east's vibrant arts scene through its programme of performances, Creative Learning Programme for children and adults, and an Artist Development Programme to support local professional creatives.

In May 2025, the centre launched the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - a three-year fundraising drive to raise £660,000 to secure its future. Individuals and corporate sponsors can find out more and donate at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/save-aberdeen-arts-centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre encompasses a 350-seater auditorium; café bar; flexible spaces for performances, events, exhibitions and meetings; and the Children's Theatre, opened by Catherine Hollingworth in the 1950s as a pioneering youth theatre (the first of its kind in the UK) and now used as a vital resource for professional artist development.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming