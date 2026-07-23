Aberdeen Arts Centre Raises £87.9k in Six Weeks, Surpassing Fundraising Goal

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Aberdeen Arts Centre has raised £87,966.15 over the last six weeks, far exceeding the organisation's target of £60,000. This brings the overall Save Aberdeen Arts Centre total to £260,032.40 - over a third of the way to its three-year, £660,000 goal.

Fundraising manager Julia Smith said: 'The last six weeks have been a real rollercoaster, and we are so excited to have smashed our £60k in 6 Weeks target thanks to a significant anonymous donation.

'We are so grateful to all of the donors, businesses and foundations that have put their faith in Castlegate Arts and Aberdeen Arts Centre over the last six weeks - and since the start of the campaign.

'Whether you have donated £1 or thousands, or shared our story far and wide, it all goes to help secure the future of an organisation and venue that have given so much to so many people for over 60 years.'

The Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign was launched in May 2025, when the venue was at serious risk of closing its doors. The three-year campaign seeks to stabilise the organisation as it prepares to apply for multi-year funding from national bodies.

Executive director Holly Paterson said: 'We are delighted to have exceeded our latest fundraising goal, but the work doesn't stop here. We still have a long way to go to reach our three-year target.

'The last six weeks have seen an incredible swell of community support, and we need to keep that momentum going. We're looking firmly to the future, and want our community with us every step of the way.'

Julia added: 'We are always on the lookout for innovative fundraising events, businesses that would like to partner with Aberdeen Arts Centre, and foundations, grants and trusts that can support our charitable aims.

'I would love to hear from anyone that has the passion and drive to preserve this incredible place for generations to come. My door is always open!'

Aberdeen Arts Centre is an independent arts venue in the heart of Aberdeen, operated by registered charity Castlegate Arts Ltd for over a quarter of a century.

For more than 60 years, Aberdeen Arts Centre has played a crucial role in the north east's vibrant arts scene through its programme of performances, Creative Learning Programme for children and adults, and an Artist Development Programme to support local professional creatives. In April 2026, Aberdeen Arts Centre appointed Call the Midwife star Laura Main as its official patron.

In May 2025, the centre launched the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - a three-year, £660,000 fundraising drive to secure its future. Individuals and corporate sponsors can find out more and donate at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/save-aberdeen-arts-centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre encompasses a 350-seater auditorium; café bar; flexible spaces for performances, events, exhibitions and meetings; and the Children's Theatre, opened by Catherine Hollingworth in the 1950s as a pioneering youth theatre (the first of its kind in the UK) and now used as a vital resource for professional artist development.

For more information, visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com or follow Aberdeen Arts Centre on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at @AberdeenArtsCentre.

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