Aberdeen Arts Centre’s Big Variety Show Will Bring Performers Together For Fundraising Shows

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Two variety shows will see over 100 performers take to the stage this October to raise funds for a beloved theatre and arts venue in Aberdeen. Aberdeen Arts Centre's Big Variety Show will see professional and amateur acts perform across two nights to raise funds for the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign.

With a completely different line-up each night, the shows will showcase the best local talent from across the north east of Scotland on October 2-3, 2026.

Programmer Philip Napier said: 'The Big Variety Show is a celebration of everything that makes Aberdeen Arts Centre special. Featuring drama, musical theatre, music, magic, comedy, acrobatics and more, this is going to be a really special couple of nights.

'Every act has a deep connection with Aberdeen Arts Centre. From amateur theatre companies and dance schools who perform on our stage every year to professional acts that cut their teeth treading our boards, the level of talent on show is truly astonishing.

'There's no better way for an arts organisation to raise funds than by embracing the joy of the arts themselves. We can't wait for audiences to come and experience two nights of incredible entertainment in October.'

Performing on Friday night are Aberdeen Magical Society, Aberdeen Songwriter Sessions, Community Integrated Care, Danz Creations, Eclipse Gymnastics, Lamour School of Dance, Leading Lights, Ocean's 3, and West End Dance Studio.

The line-up on Saturday night includes Aberdeen University Show Choir, Academy of Expressive Arts, Four Magicians, Gray School of Dance, Leanne MacVeigh Dance Academy, Natalie Tough School of Dance, RC Performing Arts, Studio Theatre Group, and TaleGate Theatre Productions.

Emceeing both nights are comedy magic double act Smith & Burns, who have headlined shows around the world including in Hollywood, Las Vegas and off-Broadway.

Fundraising manager Julia Smith added: 'We have been blown away by the level of support from the community throughout the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign.

'That so many acts and companies are willing to donate their time to perform in these shows to help us keep the spotlight shining on Aberdeen's creative community is truly amazing.

'We are so thankful to everyone that supports the Arts Centre and everything it stands for.'

Aberdeen Arts Centre is an independent arts venue in the heart of Aberdeen, operated by registered charity Castlegate Arts Ltd for over a quarter of a century.

For more than 60 years, Aberdeen Arts Centre has played a crucial role in the north east's vibrant arts scene through its programme of performances, Creative Learning Programme for children and adults, and an Artist Development Programme to support local professional creatives. In April 2026, Aberdeen Arts Centre appointed Call the Midwife star Laura Main as its official patron.

In May 2025, the centre launched the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - a three-year, £660,000 fundraising drive to secure its future. Individuals and corporate sponsors can find out more and donate at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/save-aberdeen-arts-centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre encompasses a 350-seater auditorium; café bar; flexible spaces for performances, events, exhibitions and meetings; and the Children's Theatre, opened by Catherine Hollingworth in the 1950s as a pioneering youth theatre (the first of its kind in the UK) and now used as a vital resource for professional artist development.

For more information, visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com or follow Aberdeen Arts Centre on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at @AberdeenArtsCentre.

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