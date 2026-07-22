RICHARD ASHCROFT REVIVED MY LIBIDO to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Mel Hudson

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Comedian, actor & voice artist Mel Hudson is set to make her debut as a solo performer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her brilliant new stand-up show, Richard Ashcroft Revived My Libido, at Gilded Balloon Teviot, 5th - 30th August 2026.

When a gig by former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft becomes an unexpected catalyst in Mel's life, it reminds her that desire exists. The concert super-charges her va-va-voom and sets off a joyous chain reaction that forms the backbone of her new show.

Marking Mel's return to live comedy after a significant break, the show explores the history of her libido and celebrates it in all its forms.

Mel says, 'Libido is not just sex. It's about direction, energy, creative force, & what it feels like to be drawn towards life again'.

Richard Ashcroft Revived My Libido blends storytelling, stand-up and personal reflection-tracing moments from adolescence through to midlife, from childhood imaginary friends to dating apps.

This is not a story about divorce, heartbreak, or starting over; it's a turning point-a reawakening of something lost-after the years of intensive parenting, but before illness, grandchildren, or whatever comes next. 'It's a kind of interval-a strange, maybe temporary, freedom where you're not defined by caring roles. They're calling us 'Queenagers'!'

Richard Ashcroft Revived My Libido marks a new chapter for Mel Hudson, best known as Nina Vanier in Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge, Lauren's French Teacher in The Catherine Tate Show, and as one half of acclaimed Radio 4 comedy duo Hudson and Pepperdine (who last performed at Edinburgh Fringe in 1999). Her first solo stand-up show in 15 years brings her back to the stage with a renewed spark and the energy of a woman 're-Verved'.

Ahead of her debut solo show at the Edinburgh Fringe, Mel says, 'I'm fantastically excited to return to the Fringe for the first time since the dawn of email. Excuse me, I have rather a lot of emails to respond to. See you in August. Hopefully.'

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