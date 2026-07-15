Gilded Balloon to Launch 'Postcode Pals' Offering £6 Edinburgh Fringe Tickets

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Gilded Balloon is inviting its neighbours to experience this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe for less with the launch of Postcode Pals – a special ticket initiative offering £6 tickets to local audiences.

Running from 10am on Monday 20 July until 6pm on Friday 31 July, the limited-time offer is available exclusively to residents with EH, KY, FK and G postcodes, giving them access to more than 140 shows taking place between 5–9 August, while availability lasts.

With the cost of living continuing to impact audiences, Gilded Balloon is introducing the scheme as a way of ensuring local communities can continue to enjoy the Fringe on their doorstep.

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon, said, "As an Edinburgh-based venue, we want to encourage our neighbours to come to our shows. The Fringe is one of the most exciting times of the year, but we know that rising costs can make it harder for local people to take part. Postcode Pals is our way of saying thank you to the communities that support us year-round and making it easier for them to discover brilliant comedy, theatre, music, family shows and more."

The offer covers an exciting cross-section of Gilded Balloon's 2026 programme, including performances from Jack Docherty, Mhairi Black, Fiona Allen, Kim Blythe, Michelle Shocked, Madeleine Brettingham, Jamie Kilstein and Phil Nichol. Audiences can also enjoy acclaimed musicals including Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas, HR: The Musical and Puck Bunnies: A Heated Rivalry Musical, alongside powerful theatre productions including SLAY and CADEL: Lungs on Legs, and family shows The Kobold Show!, Mama G: The Magic Bookmark and Bring Yer Bairn Comedy plus more than 140 comedy, theatre, music, family and spoken word shows taking part in the promotion.

How To Claim The Offer

Residents with EH, KY, FK or G postcodes can:

Log in to their Gilded Balloon account.

Ensure the billing address on their account includes a valid eligible postcode.

Use the code PALS26 when booking via the Gilded Balloon website.

The offer is valid on selected performances between 5–9 August only, subject to availability.

Offer Details

Booking window: 10am, 20 July – 6pm, 31 July

Eligible postcodes: EH, KY, FK and G

Ticket price: £6 (plus a booking fee)

Maximum 2 tickets per performance and 6 tickets per customer

Valid only when booking through the Gilded Balloon website

Available while stocks last.

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