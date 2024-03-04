Pitlochry Festival Theatre Receives Funding From Basil Death Trust

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has received funding from the Basil Death Trust to deliver drama-based activities for young people in the local area at Pitlochry High School.

With the support of the Basil Death Trust, the Theatre will deliver a two-year project of a weekly after-school Drama Club at Pitlochry High School run by theatre professionals. Pupils will also have the opportunity to go to ‘behind the scenes' visits at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Over the two years the project aims to boost young people's confidence and self-esteem and develop their skills in public speaking, improvisation, and teamwork. The drama sessions will be full of fun activities supporting good mental health and well-being and developing creativity and imagination and working towards public performance opportunities. Currently, there is no drama provision at the school and this project will provide access to the arts for young people, which they otherwise might not have.

The Basil Death Trust supports charities and projects with a principal focus on Education in Highland Perthshire, The Roman Catholic Church and Relief of those in need with particular emphasis on the British Armed Forces. Its charitable objectives include the advancement of the Roman Catholic Faith, the advancement of education, the prevention or relief of poverty and the advancement of health.

Deborah Dickinson, Producer at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said, “Pitlochry Festival Theatre is delighted to receive this funding from the Basil Death Trust enabling it to extend its creative engagement activities into the community. The Theatre has a good relationship with Pitlochry High School and this work will add value and have a positive impact on the young people who attend the Drama Club.”