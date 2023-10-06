Monkey Barrel Comedy Unveils Exciting Lineup of Shows for October

This October sees Paul Foot, Ria Lina and Pierre Novellie stop off at Monkey Barrel Comedy on their national tours, with several more exciting tour shows being announced.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

The BIG SHOW is back this Christmas at Monkey Barrel Comedy! The award-winning comedy club's Christmas & New Year Specials will be kicking off on Tuesday 12th December and tickets are available now. 
The Edinburgh club has just announced a whole raft of new shows from some of the UK and Ireland's most acclaimed acts, including Amy Gledhill, Tom Ward, Catherine Bohart, Steve Bugeja, Alexandra Haddow, Adam Flood, Lou Conran, Paddy McDonnell and Vittorio Angelone.


This October sees Paul Foot, Ria Lina and Pierre Novellie stop off at Monkey Barrel Comedy on their national tours, with several more exciting tour shows being announced very soon! There will also be one-off shows from Steff Todd, Morgan Rees and Morton, Burke & Fry, as well as a Scottish heat of the British Comedian of the Year competition and a COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special. 


If that wasn't enough, Roast Battle returns along with Mark Watson & Friends - both of which will be live streamed on NextUp. For access to all of Monkey Barrel Comedy's live streams, visit http://nextupcomedy.com/monkey and use code MONKEY10 for a 10% NextUp discount.


All of this is on top of their flagship weekly Big Show (Fri-Sun), new act/new material night Top Banana and Thursday's Best of the Fringe, which showcases some of the finest acts from this year's festival. For a full list of shows, check out their Click Here.

Click Here


October Dates:

7-Oct-23 // Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
7-Oct-23 // Paul Foot: Dissolve9-Oct-23 // Roast Battle
11-Oct-23 // Ria Lina: Riawakening
12-Oct-23 // Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
17-Oct-23 // British Comedian of the Year (Scotland Heat)
19-Oct-23 // Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
22-Oct-23 // COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special23-Oct-23 // Mark Watson & Friends
24-Oct-23 // Morton, Burke & Fry




Recommended For You