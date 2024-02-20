Macrobert Arts Centre Reveals New Artistic Director

Central Scotland's leading arts venue, Macrobert Arts Centre has announced Ed Robson as its new Artistic Director and CEO. Arts consultant, Lucy Mason is Interim Director until Ed takes up his position in May.

Ed Robson said: ”It's a terrific time to be joining the team at Macrobert Arts Centre. Following on from Julie Ellen's fantastic leadership, I'm looking forward to getting some special shows onstage, seeing some great community projects come to life across the City as well as developing one or two new initiatives which will make the most of our unique relationship with the University of Stirling."

Alan Simpson, Chair of Macrobert Arts Centre said: “ I am delighted that Ed has agreed to join Macrobert. I am sure that he will build on the excellent work that Julie Ellen started and cement Macrobert as the pre-eminent Arts Centre in Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.”

He added: “Under his leadership, Macrobert will continue to provide the highest quality of artistic output and reach out to all sectors in the community.”

Ed was Artistic Director and CEO at Cumbernauld Theatre until 2019, where during his 12-year tenure, he led a notable period of artistic growth for the company, successfully delivered a major capital redevelopment of the theatre and won many coveted awards including an Edinburgh Festival Fringe First and a Lustrom Award. Since leaving Cumbernauld, he has been freelance and has been working internationally, including an artist development project in Portugal. Ed was last at Macrobert with his critically acclaimed show The Gardener in Spring 2022.