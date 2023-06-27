Luke Kempner Brings GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE-MAN MUSICAL to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run 2nd – 28th August at 5.30pm.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Star of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, currently on at London’s Phoenix Theatre in the West End, a regular on Steph's Packed Lunch (Channel 4) and with over 10 million views of his online videos, comedian, top impressionist, singer, actor and now podcaster (Sh*t! I Married a Twin), Luke Kempner brings his brand-new show Gritty Police Drama: A One-Man Musical to the Edinburgh Fringe following a successful run of Macho Macho Man last year which he subsequently took on the road around the UK.  Luke can be seen performing from 2nd – 28th August at 6.40pm at Pleasance Courtyard, Upstairs.

Join the heroes of Line of Duty, Happy Valley and Luther as they set out to solve the most treacherous murder they’ve had on their books yet: that of James Corden. It’s Line Of Duty meets Happy Valley meets Clarkson’s Farm, meets Match of the Day meets King Charles meets the Traitors. With around 60 impressions all played by one man...that’s one impression every minute! Whether you’re King Charles, Sir Ian McKellen or even Claudia Winkleman, in GRITTY POLICE DRAMA... no-one is safe.

A big year for Luke has seen him voice approx. 30 puppets including King Charles, Prince Harry, Michael KaneHarry StylesEd SHeeran and Jurgen Klopp to name a few for Spitting Image Live at the West End’s The Phoenix Theatre along with voicing two series of Spitting Image (BritBox).  Luke is also a regular contributor/presenter on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Channel 4) and has recently launched a brand-new weekly podcast series with his wife Alana Macfarlane Kempner and her identical twin sister/co-conspirator Lisa Macfarlane, otherwise known as The Mac Twins – Sh*t! I Married a Twin and is making a weekly appearance as an elite guest on Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Other TV appearances include The Last Leg (Channel 4), ITV2’s Stand-Up Sketch Show, Love Island Aftersun, It Takes Two (BBC2) and Celebrity Karaoke Club (ITV2). Luke is also familiar to television audiences with his regular appearances in the BAFTA winning Murder in Successville (BBC3), and as the breakout star of The Imitation Game on ITV1, which led to an appearance on The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1). His other credits include CelebAbility, Hey Tracey (ITV2) Catchphrase (ITV), Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC2) and Pointless Celebrities (BBC1). Luke created and starred in his own review show for ITV2, entitled Luke Kempner’s Impression of 2015 and was the resident comedian on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side (Channel 5) for 9 series. He is also a regular on BBC Radio 4’s topical comedy institutions The Now Show and News Jack.

After four years in the West End with Les Miserables, Avenue Q and South Pacific, Luke first garnered global attention in 2012 with his hit viral video Downstairs At Downton. He then took his one man show The Only Way Is Downton to theatres and festivals across the UK and U.S.A. 2018 saw Luke return to the Edinburgh Fringe for a sell-out run of his fourth show House Of Faces which he took on a UK tour followed by hit show Macho Macho Man at last year’s festival which he also took on the road.

 




