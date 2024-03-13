Lubna Kerr's TICKBOX 2 Returns to Glasgow – Where the Story Started

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Straight from its London West End debut, Lubna Kerr is bringing her hit show Tickbox 2 back to Glasgow – where the story began.

It's a humorous semi-autobiographical one woman play raising issues around race, perception, identity and living up to expectations as a person of colour growing up in Glasgow in the 1970s.

The story details the family's move from a comfortable middle-class life in Lahore, Pakistan, to a one-bedroom flat in a Govan tenement after Lubna's father was accepted to study a PhD at Strathclyde University.

Lubna switches between discussing her and her parents' lives and acting as a range of characters including her mother.

Tickbox 2 deals with the challenges they encountered, from bereavement and balancing two cultures to explaining samosas to a casually racist neighbour.

Presented at Eastwood Theatre in Glasgow on 14 April as part of the Glasgow Comedy Festival, the show is an updated version of Tickbox which was originally performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021.

Directed by Jairus Obayomi, the updated version has just returned from the Seven Dials Theatre in London's West End.

Lubna said: “I'm thrilled to be performing Tickbox 2 at the Glasgow Comedy festival. It's like a dream come true bringing it home.

“After debuting Tickbox at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 I felt it was important to perform the revamped and redirected version of the show because I am keen to diversify the audience who come to the theatre and share stories that are important to them.

“Migration, racism and discrimination are topics that we tend to gloss over but we need to hear the real impact they have on people's lives.”

If you haven't seen Lubna before, she recently co-hosted BBC Asian Comedy Night, which will soon be available on Iplayer.

Tickets

Snacks available from 5.30pm. Theatre doors open at 6.30pm and show starts at 7pm followed by QA. Tickets available from https://www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com/performances/lubna-kerr-tickbox-2/