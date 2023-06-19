Lorna Rose Treen Will Make Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut This Summer With SKIN PIGEON

Award-Winning Lorna Rose Treen is set to make her much anticipated Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this summer at The Pleasance Courtyard with her nonsensical escapist character show Skin Pigeon.

Redditch’s greatest export since the fishing tackle, Lorna Rose Treen, has been pretending to be other people for fun since she could dress herself! Now she’s inviting viewers inside of her mind with this all-encompassing love letter to the ridiculous, turning the stage into hers and the audience’s personal playground.

Featuring Lorna's award-winning characters 'a Brownie Girl Guide' & 'a Film Noir Good Girl Gone Bad', as well as 'A Cowboy with Guns for Hands', 'generation defining author Sally Rooney' and 'the Girl From Your Dreams'.

Lorna Rose Treen is an award-winning comedian, writer, actor and improviser from the West Midlands, currently based in London, by way of Edinburgh, where she attended University. Her career began in journalism, she followed her passion in true crime, and worked on a Netflix series and then went on to producing Women’s Hour on BBC Radio 4 prior to quitting the rat race to follow her comedy dreams. She went on to study theatre and clown at École Philippe Gaulier. Her TikTok and Instagram sketches frequently go viral, with over 2 million likes and millions of views on her videos ( > 46k followers).

This year Lorna won Chortle's Best Newcomer Award and was the first ever double award winner at the Funny Women Awards, where she won both the Stage Award 2022 and the Comedy Short Award 2022. She placed second in Leicester Square Theatre’s Sketch-Off 2023. In 2021 she was one of Raze Collective’s Queer Creators and was a finalist in the New Act Of The Year awards in 2022.

She's written for radio, stage and online, including BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Radio 4 Extra. Her award-winning comedy short My Entertainment Badge was screened at the London Short Film Festival 2023.

As an actor, she's appeared in the Emily Atack Show (ITV, Series 3), and voiced the Snake in an advert for PETA with Blink Ink with Jessie Cave. She is the lead in short-film As I Live and Breathe (Take the Shot

Productions) which is currently doing the festival circuit now. She’s a cast member for the upcoming series of BBC R4’s DMs Are Open.

Lorna is also a seasoned improvisor, performing with Improvised True Crime Documentary: Criminally Untrue as well as an alumnus of the Improverts, Edinburgh's longest running improvisation troupe.

Multi-talented Lorna has an eye flair for designing too, the Arts Council Develop Your Creative Practice awarded Lorna with a grant to develop her own costume making and designing skills with an eye for sustainability. The set and costumes for this show have been designed by the team behind Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

Directed by Jonathan Oldfield.

Show Details

Show: Skin Pigeon

Dates: 2 – 27 August (not 14th)

Time: 4:35pm

Venue Pleasance Courtyard: The Attic

Address: Pleasance Courtyard, The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH1

Price: £6.00-£11.00

Box Office: www.edfringe.com / www.pleasance.co.uk