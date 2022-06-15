Kim Kalish Premieres THE FUNNY THING ABOUT DEATH at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Heartbreakingly funny, Kim reminds you it's okay to not be okay in The Funny Thing About Death. Through the tragedy of losing the love of her life at just 23 years old, Kim Kalish weaves a series of interconnected stories exploring every bad, crazy, illogical, life affirming decision she made while trying to navigate life and death at the same time.

A powerful story delivered with the perfect amount of humor and sincerity, Kim takes you through the many moments of the absurdity that grieving brings on. Through the crying, yes, but also through the Katy Perry karaoke 24 hours after he died, the purchase of $1,000 worth of Billy Joel songs (because he liked one Billy Joel song), and the origin story of Peter Parker (the sorry your boyfriend died, so here's a free vibrator, vibrator).

It's an anecdote steeped in the agony of lost love, and that all too human condition of grieving.

Kim Kalish says, "grief connects us all, but we never truly talk about what it is to grieve. It's consuming, illogical...it's bonkers. So let's talk about grief; let's laugh and cry about it too. It has long been my dream to share this story and where better to do sothan at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe."

A premiering performer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Kim brings her first-ever full show into the UK after an acclaimed Los Angeles (LA) preview.

Based in LA, Kim is a competition-winning storyteller with over 30M views of her digital work. Her storytelling CV includes multiple wins at the Moth Story Slam, top accolades at the LA Storytelling Fest, and contributions to storytelling powerhouse, Soul Pancake, now called Participant.

Kim is also an accomplished sketch performer and improviser, having performed under the famed Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) banner at venues across the United States. She has also performed multiple times on Conan alongside her appearances in College Humor sketches. Her writing has been showcased in The Huffington Post, Cheek, and Indiewire, among other publications.

Tom DeSanto, Executive Producer of X-Men, X2, and the Transformers Franchise says, "Kim Kalish gives a performance most actors only dream of. Her one woman show is real, raw, and very human. She transports you out of your shoes and into her soul with a story of love, loss, and most importantly the hope that comes from humour."

Dates: 05-27 August (except 14th and 21st)

Times: 20.50 (50 min)

Venue: Mint Studio, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Venue 236

TICKETS: bit.ly/3xFJqN3