Iain Stirling Adds Extra Dates Including Homecoming Edinburgh Show For His Biggest Tour Ever, RELEVANT

Bafta-winning comedian Iain Stirling (Taskmaster) has added extra dates, including a homecoming Edinburgh show, to his biggest UK & Ireland tour ever, Relevant.

From the 20th March, Iain is now set to bring his intuitive razor-sharp humour to 32 theatres, with extra dates including Bristol's Old Vic on 1st May, Brighton's Theatre Royal on 5th May, Liverpool's St Georges Hall on 30th May and the tour culminating with the Edinburgh native performing at Edinburgh's Festival Theatre on the 31st May.

Tickets for extra shows go on general sale on Friday 16th February at 10am, with an exclusive fan pre-sale starting on Thursday 15th February at 11am for those for those signed up to the official mailing list at iaindoesjokes.com

Iain is known as the brilliantly funny voice of the hit reality show Love Island (ITV2), and spin off series Love Island USA (ITVX), which are in their eleventh and fifth series respectively. In January 2024, Love Island returned to South Africa for the first series of Love Island: All Stars, featuring previous fan-favourite contestants returning to the villa for a second chance of love, and continues to resume on ITV2 and ITVX.

Following his success on Love Island, Iain appeared in series 8 of Taskmaster (Dave), released his first stand-up special Failing Upwards (Amazon Prime Video) and co-created and starred in his refreshingly relatable comedy sitcom Buffering (ITV2). In 2022, Iain bought his signature comedy across the pond as the voice of Love Island USA (Peacock).

This adds to an extensive list of television credits including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Channel 4); Blankety Blank, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Pointless Celebrities, Saturday Kitchen and The One Show (BBC One); The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max); Comedians Watching Football with Friends (Sky One); The Jonathan Ross Show, The Chase: Celebrity Special and Celebrity Catchphrase (ITV); Rod Gilbert's Growing Pains The Comedy Bus, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central, The Chris Ramsey Show, Drunk History, and The Comedy Store (Comedy Central).

Iain also hosts Murder They Wrote, a hit UK true-crime podcast, alongside Laura Whitmore, on BBC Sounds.

Iain released his first book about millennials, Not F*cking Ready To Adult, through HarperCollins, along with a companion podcast of the same name.