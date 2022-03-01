Highland Cinema Launches the 'Red Roofs Of Scotland' Photography Competition 2022

Highland Cinema, Fort William is launching an international photography competition today, in celebration of Scotland's traditional unique red roofed buildings. Scotland has a fantastic array of wonderful red roofed buildings, from croft houses in the Highlands to barn roofs in the Shetlands and tenements in the urban landscapes of the Central Belt. This red roof tradition was incorporated in the iconic design of the Highland Cinema when it was conceived by local entrepreneur and owner, Angus MacDonald. Highland Cinema is a newbuild, state-of-the-art independent cinema and café bar, with a striking red roof and locally sourced stone frontage which perfectly complement its historical surroundings in the heart of Fort William, Lochaber.

Since opening in September 2020, the Highland Cinema has been recognised in Time Out's '50 Best Cinemas' in the UK, and is a favourite go-to destination in Fort William. The 'Red Roofs of Scotland' photography competition will mark the second anniversary of its opening, and Highland Cinema now invites amateur photographers to submit photographs featuring beautiful, quirky, rustic and interesting red roof buildings located in any part of Scotland. Entry is open to amateur photographers of any age, using any camera. Images can be of any building in Scotland with a predominantly red roof (including Highland Cinema), taken within the last three years. The submission deadline is 28 August 2022, giving entrants six months to find and photograph their favourite red roofed building in a multitude of weather conditions. Winners will be announced on 29 September 2022.

The competition has a first, second and third prize, and all shortlisted works for display will receive £100. The best twenty will be printed, suitably credited and exhibited prominently inside the Highland Cinema, Fort William. First prize is £500, sponsored by The Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh; Second prize is £300, sponsored by Highland Cinema, and Third prize is £200, sponsored by Respiole Studios. Winners may also have a chance to have prints of their work displayed and sold nationally.

Meet the Judges

Iain Ferguson

Iain Ferguson is an award-winning professional photographer with over 40 years' experience covering every kind of event and landscape imaginable. Based in Fort William, Iain worked extensively in the press before branching out into freelance work. He takes photos for national magazines, newspapers, weddings and even stills for big budget film productions.

Andrew Sinclair

Andrew Sinclair is a notable Scottish oil painter and gallery owner based in the remote West Highlands of Scotland. The founder of Resipole Studios and Fine Art Gallery, a multi-faceted art space showcasing the very best in contemporary art, Andrew is a passionate advocate for the social and economic value of arts provision, especially in remote communities. He devotes much time and resources to supporting opportunities for young artists and has served as a trustee to Room 13 International since 2013.

Christina Jansen

Christina Jansen is the Managing Director of The Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh. She has over 25 years' experience as a curator, publisher and producer, and is a 20th century Scottish, Contemporary and Applied Arts Specialist. The Scottish Gallery is the country's oldest independent art gallery, celebrating its 180th anniversary in 2022.

Rob Fairley

Rob Fairley is a highly respected visual artist, educator, mountaineer and crofter whose artistic career has spanned more than 50 years. Based in Lochaber, his work is entirely focused on the land, and to the landscape, geology, stories, songs and myths that this encompasses. Rob was seminal in founding Room 13 International, which facilitates the work of young artists alongside artists in residence, promoting entrepreneurship and creativity by providing a studio-based forum where people of all ages can exchange ideas, skills and experience.

Angus MacDonald

Angus is a renowned Lochaber entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist. Highland Cinema was conceived and funded entirely by him, after reading an article that said the best way to renew a high street was to start an independent bookshop and independent cinema (he has now done both). Angus remains hands-on in the day to day running of the cinema, and is also a successful author of Scottish novels.

Competition Details:

Submitting Your Entry

A maximum of three photographs may be submitted per photographer, and the photographer must

hold the copyright to each. The first three received will be taken as entries, and no changes

amendments will be accepted once an image is submitted. The closing date for entries is midnight

28 August 2022. Late, incomplete or corrupted entries will not be accepted.

Entries should be submitted by email with the following information:

1. Your name and a valid email address.

2. The location where the photograph was taken (all photos entered must have been taken

in Scotland).

3. The photo title and a few words telling us the story behind your image.

4. The name you are happy to be made public if you are picked as a winner.

5. The photo file - no larger than 1.5mb each for initial entry.

Email entries to: redroofsofscotland@highlandcinema.co.uk by midnight 28 August 2022.

Sharing Your Entry

All those taking part in the competition are encouraged to share their entries and outtakes on social

media, using the hashtags #redroofsofscotland and #highlandcinema.

Deadline For Entries

28 August 2022

There is no entry fee for this competition. Terms and Conditions apply and must be read and agreed

to, to take part.

Full details of the competition and how to enter can be found at

www.highlandcinema.co.uk/redroofcompetition