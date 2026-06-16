HOW'S YOUR HEAD? to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Aarian Mehrabani

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Aarian Mehrabani, the multi-award-winning co-writer and performer of the smash-hit play IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE, brings his debut stand-up show, How's Your Head?, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

Aarian has always considered himself a triple threat: Brown, Blind, and Bi. Arguably, that was already plenty of material for a single hour of comedy, even before his 2024 diagnosis of aggressive brain cancer. Drawing on these profound, life-altering experiences, Aarian expertly weaves together his distinctive wit, biting irreverence, and a powerful personal narrative that spans the secret joys of STI tests, his complex relationship with his Persian identity and his grueling hospital battle with a brain tumour. Bold, deeply personal, and relentlessly funny, How's Your Head? introduces a fresh, vital voice to the stand-up circuit.

How's Your Head? is written and performed by Aarian Mehrabani, directed by Dec Munro and commissioned and supported by Lowry through its 'Developed With' Artist Development Programme. Marking an exciting milestone, this is the first time a member of the acclaimed theatre company Flawbored has presented their own solo work outside of the collective.

Aarian Mehrabani is a multi award winning writer, comedian and actor from the North West. In 2020 he graduated from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and in 2021 he co-founded the multi award winning theatre company FlawBored. Their debut show, IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE, premiered at Vault, won the Untapped Award and completed a sold out Edinburgh Fringe run to huge critical acclaim, before enjoying a three-week run off-Broadway. Aarian is currently working on their second show with the Royal Court, in addition to several TV projects. As an actor, Aarian starred in The Sleeping Sword at The Watermill, appeared in BRINK and Nothing at the Royal Exchange Theatre and will appear in David Baddiel's Channel 4 thriller Hunting Alice Bell set to air later this year.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Bluebell, Underbelly George Square, George Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9LH

DATES: 5th - 31st August 2026 (except 18th August)

TIME: 4:45pm (1hr

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+

TICKET PRICES: £8.50 - £13

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