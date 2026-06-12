HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL PARODY to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Following its acclaimed off-Broadway debut, HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL PARODY will make its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. The musical will run at Underbelly George Square from August 5-30, excluding August 17.

Written by Dylan MarcAurele, creator of the Fringe hit POP OFF, MICHELANGELO!, and directed by Alan Kliffer, the production is inspired by the cultural phenomenon surrounding the story of hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Featuring a cast of five, the musical combines pop-inspired songs, hockey-themed choreography and camp comedy in a celebration of the passionate fan community that has embraced the story.

The production includes original songs such as "Big Ass, Cold Heart" and features a narrator known as "Susan," alongside a rotating cast of scene-stealing cameo characters. Running 75 minutes, the musical is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

Based on the bestselling Game Changers novel series by Rachel Reid, HEATED RIVALRY became a global sensation following its screen adaptation. The series premiered in November and quickly attracted a substantial international audience, with a second season expected later this year.

HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL PARODY debuted off-Broadway at The Culture Club in New York City earlier this year. The production's run was extended before opening night due to audience demand.

Producer and director Alan Kliffer said, "This is a love letter to the show and fandom, and it's been thrilling to watch people cackling and having such an experience together. It's unexpected how Broadway and West End quality the songs are."

The musical is produced by Klif Entertainment, with general management by James Steel for James Steel Productions and executive production by Bryan McCaffrey for bpmTheatrical.

About Dylan MarcAurele

Dylan MarcAurele is a New York City-based writer and composer whose honors include the Jonathan Larson Grant, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship and multiple Frank Young Fund grants.

His credits include POP OFF, MICHELANGELO!, MEG4N, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NYC: THE MUSICAL and THE PASSION OF THE LABRADOODLE. His work has been developed and presented through organizations including NAMT, Goodspeed Musicals, Manhattan School of Music and the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project.

About Alan Kliffer

Originally from Canada, Alan Kliffer has spent more than two decades producing, directing, writing and teaching comedy. He previously served as Artistic Director of Asylum NYC Chelsea and as the inaugural Artistic Director of The Second City New York.

His producing credits include showcases for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, THE TONIGHT SHOW and Just For Laughs, as well as numerous plays and musicals. Current productions include (PALATABLE) GAY ROBOT, DON'T STOP I'M ABOUT TO JAZZ and FLOP! THE FULLY IMPROVISED MUSICAL FIASCO.

HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL PARODY

Underbelly George Square (Venue 300)

Dates: August 5-30, 2025 (excluding August 17)

Time: 7:50 p.m.

Running Time: 75 minutes

Age Recommendation: 16+

Accessibility: Pre-recorded audio introduction available at all performances

Ticket Prices

Previews (August 5-7): £15

August 8-11, 14-16, 22-23, 28-30:

£26 (£19-20 concessions)