Underbelly Reveals 2026 Comedy Line-up

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Underbelly has announced its comedy lineup coming to the Fringe this summer with a programme spanning improv, musical comedy, standup and character comedy.

Award-winning author, actor and comedian Sara Pascoe (Taskmaster, Live at The Apollo, QI, Mock the Week) will be performing at McEwan Hall in Sara Pascoe: For One Night Only. Comedian, actor, presenter and author Russell Kane (Big Brother's Big Mouth, Freak Like Me, Geordie Shore: The Reunion) brings his high-energy show Russell Kane: HyperActive to the Fringe 16 years after winning an Edinburgh Comedy Award. BAFTA winner Jack Rooke (creator of Hulu/C4's Big Boys) revives and updates his debut show Jack Rooke: Good Grief, a decade on from its first Fringe run.

Acclaimed comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti brings Nina's C*nti Cabaret to McEwan Hall, joined by her masks and by some of her favourite acts from across the Fringe. Stealing voices in a different way, Britain's foremost political impressionist Rory Bremner blends sharp comedy, pitch-perfect impressions and surprising revelations in Rory Bremner: Making an Impression. Following his sold-out London run, Simon Amstell brings his show Simon Amstell: I Love It Here to the Fringe. Just after finally finding inner peace at his friend's California beach house, Simon receives an invitation from the man who first ignited his teenage desire, throwing his newfound calm into chaos.

Instagram sensation Depths of Wikipedia (1.6 million followers) will be bringing to light some of Wikipedia's murkiest depths (think 'list of sexually active popes'), and celebrating the beautiful monster that is an encyclopedia run by anonymous but extremely human volunteers. Viral American comedian Gianmarco Soresi (1.2 million followers on Instagram) celebrates the theatre kid in all of us in his show Gianmarco Soresi: Theatre Adult.

Palestine Comedy Club presents Hanna Shammas Takes It To Heart, a combination of storytelling and stand-up exploring the complexities of everyday life as a Palestinian living in Haifa, in the 1948 territories. In Sammy J: Hero Complex, acclaimed Australian comedian Sammy J details the true story of how swapping comic books with his school gardener set off a chain of events leading to both the birth of his daughter and to him committing a crime.

The programme also features some of the UK's biggest improv acts: America's Got Talent runner-up Christ Turner creates jaw-dropping freestyle rap from audience suggestions in Chris Turner: In the Moment. Internet sensation improv troupe Shoot From The Hip (3 million followers across Instagram and Tiktok) will be taking the stage at McEwan Hall.

The classics provide fertile ground for comedy. The smash-hit West End Austentatious: An Improvised Jane Austen Novel returns for its 13th year at the Fringe, an all-star cast improvising a new Jane Austen novel every day. Sh!t-faced Shakespeare returns this year with Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet: an entirely serious adaptation arguably the Bard's most famous tragedy, other than the fact that one member of the cast is, well, sh!tfaced.

The programme also features some fantastic LGBTQ+ comedians. Drag king Roger Prick brings his debut Fringe hour Roger Prick: Sexopolis, in which the 1970s pornographer, erotic novelist, and lecherous casanova relaunches his dirtiest novel, revised to make it completely appropriate for modern feminism. Catch (and maybe kiss?) Alex Franklin (Channel 4, HBO Max) exploring love, romance, and kissing as a trans woman in Alex Franklin: Kiss Me x. Justin Elizabeth Sayre is a 40-Year-Old Woman explores what it means to be a 40 year old woman - a category not necessarily tied to either age or gender.

The comedy programme features a number of people you may have seen on your TV - Sapphire McIntosh, bringing her football-inspired show Sapphire McIntosh: Squeaky Bum Time, appeared as a footballer on the most recent season of Ted Lasso. Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Freya Parker, who's appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion, Wonka, One Day (Netflix), and as one half of sketch duo Lazy Susan (Amazon, BBC3) brings her new show Frey Parker, An Hour of Decay! tackling the terrifying subjects of ageing, AI and Vinted.

Two annual highlights of the Fringe also return. Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit brings together a massive line-up of comedy stars to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, who do vital research in treatment for the most deadly cancer to children and adults under 40. Edinburgh Comedy Allstars brings together the biggest, brightest comedians at the Fringe in the iconic purple cow, Udderbelly - this year celebrating its 20th year as a venue.

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