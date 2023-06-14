HBO And CONAN Star Moses Storm To Make UK Stand-up Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

This is Moses' true story of not only being raised in a cult but being raised in a profoundly unsuccessful doomsday cult.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 2 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals
Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland Photo 4 Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland

HBO And CONAN Star Moses Storm To Make UK Stand-up Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

American comic and star of HBO special Trash White (produced by none other than Conan O'Brien), Moses Storm will make his UK debut with 'Perfect Cult' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This is Moses' true story of not only being raised in a cult but being raised in a profoundly unsuccessful doomsday cult.

Throughout his childhood and adolescence, Moses and his family were some of the very few members of a loose-knit, far-flung doomsday cult who spent their days street preaching, holding giant neon signs, and condemning people to a fiery eternity. Outside of rock shows, concerts, marathon finish lines, and parades, they roared that the world would end in a horrific apocalyptic hell at any minute - but if you joined the cult, you would be saved.

Started by Moses' great-uncle after he was concussed playing college football and claimed to have seen God, three families joined the cult initially, but whilst their recruitment drive was enthusiastic, it was largely futile. When approaching people in Walmart yelling, "You are headed for hell!" failed to draw in more followers, the original group started having a whole lot of children. "They just made members", says Moses. Which is how he came to be.

Growing up homeless and consistently believing the world was about to end, Moses developed a remarkable ability to find humour in his dark and unusual upbringing, primarily as a way of gaining attention over his four siblings but he never thought comedy would be a sustainable career choice.

His whole belief system came crumbling down in his teens when his upbringing was exposed to, in his words, 'a rational human being'. Everything unravelled, and he knew things had to change. Unable to get a job because of his lack of social skills and inability to read or write, he turned to the open mic scene in LA, thinking it would help him scrape by on his own in the big city.

Little did he know, it would become his way out of extreme poverty and Moses credits Conan O'Brien with changing his life - in more ways than one. As a child, Moses convinced his mother to sign him up for a home-school video programme granting him access to a TV and VCR. He then taped episodes of Late Night with Conan O'Brien over the educational Christian videos.

Now, in beautiful full-circle, Moses has appeared on Conan numerous times as a guest and performer, hosts Conan's live variety show Team Coco's Up & Up and has joined O'Brien on tour.

Now, he brings his fascinating tale to the Fringe, but be warned - there is a strong immersive element to this show. Moses will use common cult leader tactics, behaviours, and exercises to create the perfect one night only cult with YOU, the audience each night. Instilling uniformity and taking away personal identities, this is part comedy show, part indoctrination.

So, get ready to join the Perfect Cult.

Moses Storm: Perfect Cult will be performed at 10.20pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th)

Booking link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Emmy Nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu to Make UK Comedy Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo
Emmy Nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu to Make UK Comedy Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

EMMY Award Nominee actor, writer comedian and all-round superstar Ikechukwu Ufomadu will make his UK debut with exciting new comedy show 'Amusements'.

2
Edinburgh Comedy Newcomer Nominee Huge Davies To Return To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo
Edinburgh Comedy Newcomer Nominee Huge Davies To Return To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

In a twist to the standard talk show format, comedian Connor Ratliff appears as 'retired filmmaker George Lucas' the creator of Star Wars, and interviews real guests

3
THE GEORGE LUCAS TALK SHOW to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut in August Photo
THE GEORGE LUCAS TALK SHOW to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut in August

The George Lucas Talk Show - boasting previous guests such as Seth Meyers, Weird Al, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Kevin Smith, Peter Serafinowicz, David Harbour, Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Tony Hale and Aimee Mann will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut after selling out London and New York City.

4
Comedian Garrett Millerick To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With NEVER HAD IT SO GOO Photo
Comedian Garrett Millerick To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD

Star of sell-out, critically acclaimed show Sunflower, Smile and Just Trying To Help, stand-up comedian Garrett Millerick (as seen on Conan) will return to the Edinburgh Fringe with a new positive outlook and a new show called 'Never Had It So Good'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# André De Freitas: What If? (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You