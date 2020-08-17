Grid Iron's DOPPLER Moves To A Digital Form

A filmed capture of the work done so far will be released to audiences digitally as soon as it is ready.

Edinburgh-based Grid Iron Theatre Company announces today that its latest production, Doppler, will be shared with audiences digitally rather than as a live, outdoor show.

Judith Doherty, Chief Executive and Co-Artistic Director of Grid Iron Theatre Company said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we have had to make the difficult decision not to proceed with the live staging of Doppler.

"We were not able to gain permission in time to begin work on site from the managers of our chosen location and at this point we know we simply would not have enough time to present the best live theatre experience we can under the circumstances. Moving into September is sadly not an option. Due to a limited budget, we are unable to extend the contracts of our freelance cast and production team who finish with us at the end of the month.

"I want to commend our wonderful team for their perseverance, inexhaustible skill and boundless enthusiasm - we have truly given the live show our best shot. We are now planning to capture our work on film and we cannot wait to share Doppler with you digitally."

Over the past few months, Grid Iron has been closely following the fast-developing situation and adhering to the Scottish Government's guidelines. To make sure it is well-prepared for any eventuality, the Company has been working on the live show while at the same time planning for a digital sharing of Doppler.

A filmed capture of the work done so far will be released to audiences digitally as soon as it is ready. Further details to be announced in due course.

Grid Iron also plans to present the show as a live, outdoor theatre experience at some point next year.

Doppler is an adaptation of a satirical novel by a Norwegian writer Erlend Loe which focuses on a man who, following the death of his father, decides to abandon his family and move to the forest on the outskirts of Oslo. Always planned as an outdoor performance, Grid Iron's Doppler has been in development for two years with Zoom rehearsals starting in early July, followed by a period of outdoor, socially distant rehearsing under strict health and safety regulations. The cast includes Outlander's Keith Fleming as Doppler and Itxaso Moreno and Sean Hay portraying all the remaining characters.

