Giltburg Performs Beethoven as Part of Royal Scottish National Orchestra's Digital Season

Oct. 12, 2020  

Royal Scottish National Orchestra will present Giltburg Performs Beethoven as part of its digital season.

The performance takes place on 6 November 2020 at 7.30PM.

Program:
Ginastera Variaciones concertantes
Beethoven Piano Concerto No3

Performers:
Carlos Miguel Prieto CONDUCTOR
Boris Giltburg PIANO

Alberto Ginastera took his inspiration from the skies, the soil and - above all - the soul of his native Argentina. His Variaciones concertantes captures that vast landscape, before cutting loose in fabulous, foot-stamping dance: sheer celebration, and a thrilling showcase for our Mexican guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto. And then RSNO favourite Boris Giltburg makes a very welcome return in Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto. It's a dark, deeply personal masterpiece: perfect for a pianist who's been described as 'a true Romantic'.


