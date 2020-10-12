Giltburg Performs Beethoven as Part of Royal Scottish National Orchestra's Digital Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance takes place on 6 November 2020 at 7.30PM.

Royal Scottish National Orchestra will present Giltburg Performs Beethoven as part of its digital season.

The performance takes place on 6 November 2020 at 7.30PM.

Program:

Ginastera Variaciones concertantes

Beethoven Piano Concerto No3

Performers:

Carlos Miguel Prieto CONDUCTOR

Boris Giltburg PIANO

Alberto Ginastera took his inspiration from the skies, the soil and - above all - the soul of his native Argentina. His Variaciones concertantes captures that vast landscape, before cutting loose in fabulous, foot-stamping dance: sheer celebration, and a thrilling showcase for our Mexican guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto. And then RSNO favourite Boris Giltburg makes a very welcome return in Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto. It's a dark, deeply personal masterpiece: perfect for a pianist who's been described as 'a true Romantic'.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You