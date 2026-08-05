Gilded Balloon Returns to Teviot Home For First Time in Three Years

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Gilded Balloon has returned to its home at Teviot Row House for the first time since August 2023. Scotland's leading producer of live comedy and entertainment year-round and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has opened its doors to the public today across its four venues: Gilded Balloon Teviot, The Gilded Saloon, Gilded Balloon at the Museum, and Gilded Balloon Patter House.

Teviot, The University of Edinburgh's student union, and the world's oldest purpose-built student union, reopened its doors in March following a two-and-a-half-year refurbishment. The venue has been home to Gilded Balloon during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2001.

Gilded Balloon's 2026 programme features 225 shows spanning comedy, theatre, magic, cabaret, musicals and more from today until Monday 31st August.

Famous faces taking the stage include Graham Norton and Maria McErlane, Gregor Fisher, Rich Hall, Deborah Frances-White, Mariella Frostrup, Gina Bellman, Phil Nichol, Fiona Allen, Fred MacAulay, Jack Docherty, Grace Campbell, Mhairi Black, Jimmy Rees, Paul Black, Jamie Kilstein, Tom Read Wilson, Kim Blythe and many more.

At the heart of the programme are several flagship Gilded Balloon productions and co-productions, showcasing the very best of comedy, theatre, conversation and live events. Highlights include the return of five-star hit Doris, Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas; the world premiere of Lois-Amber Toole's powerful new play SLAY; acclaimed US comedian Jamie Kilstein's Can't Tie Knots; reigning So You Think You're Funny? champion Madeleine Brettingham's debut hour Legend.

Jack Docherty will also return with his eagerly awaited Butterfly; Mhairi Black returns with Difficult Second Album; broadcaster Mariella Frostrup will present Cracking the Menopause; the award-winning podcast The Guilty Feminist will take to the stage; iconic Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay's showcases In Conversation as well as his new stand-up show Good Evening!; Wanging On – Live with Graham Norton and Maria McErlane will have its stage debut; the next generation of storytellers will tread the boards in Story Platform; and the ever-popular Comedy Night at the Museum also returns.

Beloved Gilded Balloon institutions also return to Teviot, with an iconic line-up of comedians taking to the stage every night for Late'n'Live, the legendary late-night showcase that has become a cornerstone of the Fringe. Meanwhile, So You Think You're Funny? continues its search for the next generation of comedy stars through its competition heats and grand final, as well as celebrating its brightest new talent with Best of So You Think You're Funny?

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon, said, "Coming home to Teviot is a really emotional moment for all of us. It has been at the heart of Gilded Balloon's Fringe story for more than 25 years, and while we've loved creating new homes across the city during that time, there is something truly special about returning to the place where so many unforgettable Fringe memories have been made.

"We've spent the past three years looking forward to this moment, and we're returning with our biggest and most ambitious programme yet. We can't wait to see you all there!”

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