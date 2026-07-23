CRACKING THE MENOPAUSE to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut at Gilded Balloon

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Broadcaster, author and leading women's health advocate Mariella Frostrup will come to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with Cracking the Menopause, an entertaining, thought-provoking and unexpectedly hilarious live show that dismantles centuries of myth, misinformation and silence surrounding one of life's most universal experiences. Performances will run 10–17 August 2026 at Gilded Balloon Teviot (Debating Hall).

Appearing alongside acclaimed actor Gina Bellman, Frostrup takes audiences on an extraordinary journey through the cultural history of menopause, combining fascinating research, powerful testimony and razor-sharp humour in a show that is as enlightening as it is entertaining.

Co-written with journalist Alice Smellie, Cracking the Menopause explores how generations of women have been misunderstood, medicalised and marginalised, from medieval beliefs about "wandering wombs" and Victorian diagnoses of hysteria to the modern-day reality of women being dismissed or gaslit in the consulting room.

Drawing on the real words of women throughout history, Frostrup and Bellman bring these extraordinary voices vividly to life. Their stories are by turns heartbreaking, enraging, funny and deeply familiar, revealing how menopause has been hidden in plain sight for centuries.

This isn't a medical lecture. It's something far more radical: a collective reckoning with the extraordinary, infuriating and darkly hilarious history of menopause itself.

Audiences can expect fascinating facts, the horrible history, a healthy dose of outrage and plenty of laughs along the way. The result is a show that transforms an often-whispered subject into a joyful, honest and empowering shared experience.

Mariella Frostrup said: “I'm so excited to be attending the Edinburgh festival this year as a Fringe debutante with my show Cracking the Menopause at the Gilded Balloon! Rising to fresh challenges is such an imperative part of thriving in maturity so I'm doing my best to blaze that trail.”

Already praised by audiences and high-profile supporters alike, Cracking the Menopause has been described by Cate Blanchett as: "A myth-busting, uplifting romp through centuries of misinformation!"

Whether you're experiencing menopause, supporting someone who is, or simply curious about one of society's last great taboos, Cracking the Menopause promises one of the Fringe's most insightful, entertaining and timely conversations.

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