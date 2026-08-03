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THE LETTERMAN to Bring All-Ages Show to Edinburgh

The Boston-based production is described by its team as suitable for audiences of all ages.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage THE LETTERMAN to Bring All-Ages Show to Edinburgh

The Letterman, the newest work from Blue Man Group veteran Bryce Flint-Somerville, will make its UK debut this August as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The 45-minute solo clown show will run August 5–31 at 11:45 a.m. in the Billiard Room at Gilded Balloon Teviot. After emerging from Boston's growing clown scene, The Letterman follows a man determined to bring order to his letters, leading to a fast-paced comedy filled with physical humor as he battles, cajoles, and pleads his way toward alphabetic perfection.

Flint-Somerville's credits include Blue Man Group and Broken Planet Show. The Letterman is a two-time winner of the Best Comedy award at the Boston Fringe Festival, taking home the honor in both 2024 and 2025.

Tickets are priced at £11.

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