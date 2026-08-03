THE LETTERMAN to Bring All-Ages Show to Edinburgh
The Boston-based production is described by its team as suitable for audiences of all ages.
The Letterman, the newest work from Blue Man Group veteran Bryce Flint-Somerville, will make its UK debut this August as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The 45-minute solo clown show will run August 5–31 at 11:45 a.m. in the Billiard Room at Gilded Balloon Teviot. After emerging from Boston's growing clown scene, The Letterman follows a man determined to bring order to his letters, leading to a fast-paced comedy filled with physical humor as he battles, cajoles, and pleads his way toward alphabetic perfection.
Flint-Somerville's credits include Blue Man Group and Broken Planet Show. The Letterman is a two-time winner of the Best Comedy award at the Boston Fringe Festival, taking home the honor in both 2024 and 2025.
Tickets are priced at £11.
|
Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
|
Patient 13
Zoo Playground 2 (8/07-8/30) VIDEOS
|
The Three Marias
Voices Collective (8/26-8/31)
|
Collaborator
Pleasance at EICC (Pentland) (8/06-8/22)
|
This Is How I Got Arrested (after smuggling drugs across the border but never actually getting caught with any drugs)
ZOO (Playground 3) (8/07-8/30)
|
Forget About Me
Forgot About Me (8/05-8/31)
|
Trainspotting The Musical
Edinburgh Playhouse (10/19-10/24)
|
Tale of the Firebird
Assembly Roxy (Central) (8/06-8/30)
|
The Business Man and The Case of M. Valdemar
Greenside Venue @ Riddles Court (Willow Studio) – Venue 16 - 322 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PG (8/07-8/28)