Fiona Allen on being On The Run with her UK Tour

BWW caught up with Fiona Allen to chat about taking On The Run on tour around the UK.

Tell us a bit about On The Run.

On The Run is a show about myself, a Mum who can't remember doing anything for herself! I tried lots of new hobbies - difficult finding that thing, particularly when your spirit animal is a sloth. None of them worked by the way! Not being good in a group tends to limit your options! I muse on being a Mum, raising my kids in a world of parenting theories and chatting to passive aggressive school Mums. (Always I so much fun to chat to) I talk about my hilarious Spanish Mum, my husband who can't operate the washing machine, my sister, who I annoy because I'm breathing and the experiences of being on the road (the glamour of motorway service stations) I talk about family, marriage, sex robots and annoying people who wear pyjamas whilst they are shopping.

What was the inspiration behind writing the show?

The inspiration behind writing the show was kids and work. This, like many people, is something I have done for years.

I was acting in Eastenders before the pandemic and I had just started doing stand up. A few other comics asked me if I was going to do a show. I hadn't thought of it but then decided one morning I was going to do just that! I think the idea of doing something different inspired me.

How was it making your standup debut at the Fringe last year?

I was really looking forward to my debut stand up show in Edinburgh. However I also realised that people knew me as an actor and not as a stand up! But it was amazing. I had a sell out run and I loved it. I looked forward to every show. Although my suitcase somehow got sent to Los Angeles instead of Edinburgh so I turned up without clothes, shoes or even a phone charger so it started out a bit awkward. But it was all good in the end! (And I was forced to go shopping)

How has audience response been so far?

The audience response up to now has been great. I've chatted to quite a few people after the shows telling me which bits resonate with them. I love that... and they've given me lots of lovely feed back. I like to know what people think. If an audience is happy then so am I.

Are there any venues/cities on the tour you’re particularly looking forward to?

I look forward to all my shows I really do. Scotland was the first run I have ever done so going back there means a lot.

Who would you recommend comes to see On The Run?

If you have worked for years or raised a family and not really done anything for yourself then I think it's the show for you. I was hopeless at Yoga and going to the gym but the thing is eventually you find something to do. For me it was write a show and leg it!

Sometimes there are groups of friends who come to see the show and sometimes lots of couples. It's a show about life and I definitely don't take myself seriously. I have fun and want everyone who comes along to as well. Oh and I'm ever so slightly sarcastic. It's lighthearted and just a laugh so anyone who is up for that I'll see you there!