Edinburgh International Book Festival Director Jenny Niven Named In The Top 10 Of The List Magazine's 'Hot 100'

Coming in within the Top 10 at number 6, this is the second time Jenny has appeared within the prestigious ranking. 

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Edinburgh International Book Festival Director Jenny Niven was today announced as one of The List magazine's ‘Hot 100' Scottish cultural contributors at an event held at Drygate in Glasgow. 

Coming in within the Top 10 at number 6, this is the second time Jenny has appeared within the prestigious ranking. 

Brian Donaldson, Editor at The List magazine, said: “It's been another special year for culture within Scotland… There's nothing predictable or safe about our Top 10 and we believe it encapsulates what makes Scottish culture so unique and exciting.”

An annual barometer for talent in Scottish arts and culture, this year's ‘Hot 100' is topped by Mercury Prize and three-time Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning musicians Young Fathers. 

Joining Jenny in the top ten is Booker-longlisted novelist Martin MacInnes who attended the Book Festival in 2023 to discuss his latest novel, In Ascension. 

Other 2023 Book Festival participants who feature in the Hot 100 include Hannah Lavery, Simone Seales, K. Patrick, Becky Sikasa, Katie Goh, Peter Ross, and Douglas MacIntyre.

For more on Edinburgh International Book Festival visit: https://www.edbookfest.co.uk 

For more about new Festival Director Jenny Niven visit: https://www.edbookfest.co.uk/news/announcing-jenny-niven-as-incoming-book-festival-director

The Edinburgh International Book Festival is a registered charity, a non-profit making organisation. It is a distinctive international showcase celebrating the written word, literature, and ideas. It brings leading and emerging international, British and Scottish authors and thinkers together to inspire each other and audiences in an extensive programme of public events.  

Discussion, performance and interactive events have become prominent features of the Festival, complementing the more traditional interview-style conversations and readings, and contributing to the Book Festival's reputation as a powerful forum for the public to exchange views with writers and experts on a wide range of issues: social, ethical, and political as well as literary and cultural. At the heart of the Book Festival's activity is an integrated approach to creative learning and education, with the aim of expanding participation in democratic discussion, fostering a love of reading and developing engaged, knowledgeable audiences of all ages and backgrounds. 



