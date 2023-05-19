Edinburgh Festival Fringe Welcome: Hypnosis And Comedy From Australia TOP FUN

Matt Hale's laugh-packed 80s themed hypnotic show heads to the Fringe.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 2 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary
World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo 3 World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh F Photo 4 Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Welcome: Hypnosis And Comedy From Australia TOP FUN

It's TOP FUN - Matt Hale's laugh-packed 80s themed hypnotic show heads to the Fringe

Grab your Day-Glo shell suit, shoulder pads and Rubik's Cube and strap in for a high-octane, laughter-packed show with comedy hypnotist Matt Hale's TOP FUN: 80s Hypnosis Spectacular.

After sensational critical and audience reviews at the Adelaide Fringe and Perth's Fringe World, the hit show will be performed for audiences outside Australia for the first time - and it's heading straight for the Edinburgh Fringe.

Multiple award-winning Matt creates a fantastically joyful party-vibe for what Hi-Fi Way describes as "an 80s hypnotic extravaganza!" which, according to Urban List, is "sure to blow your mind".

There's loads of audience participation - for those who want to join in - and Matt takes part in the fun himself.

Leave your troubles at the door and revel in the craziness as he bounces round the stage for an hour of "...spectacular silliness" (Xpress Mag) where the audience are left "laughing until they cried, with actual tears streaming down multiple faces in the crowd!"

TOP FUN is suitable for families, all ages (though only over 18s go on stage) and tastes. No two shows are ever the same, but they will all leave you feeling absolutely fantastic.

A regular on Australian TV Matt is renowned for his modern brand of hypno-laughs that turns the traditional hypnosis show on its head.

Based in Perth, but originally from the UK, Matt has never before performed at the Edinburgh Fringe as is looking forward to it hugely.

When volunteers join him on stage he uses their focussed imagination to unlock the incredible ability of their mind.

With the power of suggestion, audience members will find themselves on a wildly fun 80s ride, featuring air guitars, bizarre walks, unusual jet fighter skills, strange animal noises, and the best dance moves you'll see this side of 1985!

And all set to an upbeat soundtrack of your favourite 80s hits that has the whole audience singing along.

Matt says: "It's been a crazy few years and I think we all just want to get out and have some fun. And there's not much more fun than an 80s party - so that's what we'll be having up there on stage.

"I'm a cliché buster ... no shows feature swinging watches and all come with my '100% chicken free guarantee!'. And I like to take the mystery out of hypnosis and show people how and why it works, and even let them experience it themselves."




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Cast Set For GUILTY OF LOVE, The New Alan Turing Musical, at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Cast Set For GUILTY OF LOVE, The New Alan Turing Musical, at Edinburgh Fringe

Making its Edinburgh Fringe debut this August, producers of new musical Guilty of Love announced the cast for the 2023 production.

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS Coming To Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo
Photos: First Look At The UK Tour Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS Coming To Theatre Royal Glasgow

The 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour of Stephen Daldry’s landmark production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS comes to the Theatre Royal Glasgow from Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 May 2023. See first look photos of the production!

DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The critically-acclaimed, 'Drag Queen Wine Tasting', returns to Edinburgh Fringe, August 9-27, and this year, the raucous, scintillating affair takes place at the stylish surrounds of Monboddo @ Hilton, Bread Street. This 'alternative' wine tasting is hosted by Irish sommelier, Beth Brickenden and Scottish Drag Queen, Vanity Von Glow.

Star Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRU Photo
Star Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRUSHING

Multi-award-winning comedian Ian Smith (BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, The Now Show and co-host of the Northern News podcast) presents a new show about stress, love, teeth and driving a tank.


More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set For GUILTY OF LOVE, The New Alan Turing Musical, at Edinburgh FringeCast Set For GUILTY OF LOVE, The New Alan Turing Musical, at Edinburgh Fringe
Photos: First Look At The UK Tour Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS Coming To Theatre Royal GlasgowPhotos: First Look At The UK Tour Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS Coming To Theatre Royal Glasgow
DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Star Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRUSHINGStar Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRUSHING

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josh Berry: Sexual Politics
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/06-6/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susan Riddell: Wonder Woman (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Downie: Hour of Scotland
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIVE SPECIAL DOUBLE BILL TAPING: Pierre Novellie and Garrett Millerick
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/04-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You