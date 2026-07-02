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EDINBURGH 2026: THE EVENT Q&A

The Event runs at Edfringe from 5-31 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: THE EVENT Q&A

BWW catches up with Mike Shane to chat about bringing The Event to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Event.

It is a monologue delivered by a man describing a man delivering a monologue to a group of strangers with strangers watching it in person, thus creating an event.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Live theater needs champions, and this is one of, if not the best and oldest theater festival in the world.

How has the show been received so far?

As a written piece, it’s been extolled, praised and lauded. This is my first time performing it, so I have no idea. Yipe.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who is on the fence about whether watching something live on an IPhone is actually watching something. Possibly, anyone who wants to watch an old man sweat.

What would you like audiences to take away from this story?

Understanding from the inside, the difference between watching something and being a part of something.

The Event runs at Edfringe from 5-31 August

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

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