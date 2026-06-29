EDINBURGH 2026: Mama G: The Magic Bookmark Q&A

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BWW catches up with Mama G to chat about bringing The Magic Bookmark to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Magic Bookmark.

The Magic Bookmark is a panto all about storytelling. It explores how books can change the world, and why everyone being represented in stories will help make society happier. Sounds a bit deep, but I promise: it’s LOTS of fun too!

It has incredibly catchy songs by musical comedian Katie Pritchard (who is also an Edinburgh Fringe LEGEND). Once you’ve heard them, you won’t be able to get them out of your head. She also voices Book Worm (the baddy, boooooooo!) which is ironic, to be honest, because she writes ear worms too!

The Bookmark himself is voiced by West End star Julie Yammanee, which shocks me every time the show starts. I can’t believe she even agreed to be involved! Her credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Avenue Q, and now… my little (but terribly important show!) Her performances are always totally iconic and this one is no exception. She gets some truly terrible jokes and delivers them with aplomb!

What panto techniques are used to engage the audience?

Just about everything but the proverbial panto kitchen sink (ie, custard pies - but I am looking into it!)

There’s a goody (me!) and a baddy, so warm up your booing muscles! There’s lots off great jokes, some real magic, and… and it’s heart… really good story and message that people of all ages can invest in.

Storytelling is at the heart of any good panto, and I have taken that very literally to be fair! In the show, the evil Book Worm steals all the books from my library, because he thinks books should be banned (sound familiar), so I go on an adventure to find three books that will prove him wrong. Each time we find one we read it out loud and discover just how wonderful books are!

Why is this such an effective way of promoting inclusivity and acceptance?

Panto is for EVERYONE. It’s an effective way of promoting inclusivity and acceptance, because it intentionally speaks to people of all ages.

I tend to find that adults are often intimidated by verbose language (the irony of that word choice!) when people are discussing intersectionality and identity. I’m interested in these topics, but am often put off by passionate people writing impenetrable sentences that, ironically, given the subject matter, make me feel excluded from joining in the conversation.

The joy of panto is that because it is for everybody to experience together, it has to communicate on terms that everyone will understand. This means it can handle difficult subjects with a lightness of tone, that can educate, but not patronise.

I have seen this approach totally demystify difficult topics for adults, and then allow them to start conversations with young people who have questions about what they have just watched. They’re asking questions because the topics has been delivered in an age appropriate and engaging way, et voila: multi-generational conversations start and the world moved forward to becoming the place we all deserve it to be!

What’s in it for the adults?

So much! Panto is just as much fun for adults as it is for kids! Dare I say it: even more fun, sometimes! There’s loads of jokes the adults will love, and I think the nostalgia element of panto is always so strong for adults too.

Ultimately, however, I think the best thing about the show for adults is what they’re giving to their kids: a love of theatre, a hope for the future, and an assurance that who they are is wonderful.

I’ll say it: bringing your kids to The Magic Bookmark is the best way of telling them that you love them that the fringe has. Same for if you bring your friends, family, colleagues, a date, total strangers.

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like panto!

What message would you like audiences to take away from the show?

The motto that goes through all my work is ‘be who you want and love who you are’, and that’s the same message that I want people to take away from The Magic Bookmark.

When you’re allowed to believe how awesome you are, you start to see how awesome everyone else is too (it also works the other way round.) When we start to respect each other, we stop fearing our differences and learn to celebrate them. When we only have love for each other there’s nothing to fight over, there’s nothing to be threatened by; there’s only joy and hope.

Is that OTT? YES! Do I believe it? ONE HUNDRED PERCENT!

Mama G: The Magic Bookmark runs at Edfringe from 5-31 August.

Photo credit: A P Hall Photography

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