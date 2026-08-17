EDINBURGH 2026: Review: DANNY O'BRIEN: SURE LOOK, BE GRAND, The Comedy Attic @ The Beehive Inn
Danny O'Brien: Sure Look, Be Grand runs at Edfringe until 31 August
Back at the Fringe is Irish comedian Danny O’Brien with his new show Sure Look, Be Grand. After four consecutive sold out years at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the Scottish Comedy Festival, O’Brien returns to the capital with another stellar set.
Following last year’s show, Adulting Hard, O’Brien has spent the past year travelling across the world, from Tokyo to Melbourne, and naturally, he has brought plenty of stories from his adventures with him. His experiences abroad provide buckets of material, but it is O’Brien’s ability to turn everyday situations into hilarious stories that makes the show so enjoyable.
Recently, O’Brien had a viral social media moment impersonating a divorced dad. After turning the character into a running theme across his social media, he has now incorporated it into his set. Not only does he draw on real-life examples from his divorced friends throughout the show, but he also has a segment in the show where he runs through as many different versions of a divorced dad he can within the space of a couple of minutes.
The pace rarely lets up, with O’Brien bouncing effortlessly from story to story without losing the audience along the way. His natural storytelling makes the smallest details worth paying attention to, with his infectious energy carrying the show from start to finish.
Sure Look, Be Grand is exactly what you want from a stand-up show at the Fringe: energetic, observational and consistently funny. There’s a reason O’Brien has sold out his Fringe run for the past four years, and this latest show proves that, when it comes to a Danny O’Brien gig, it’s always a good laugh.
Danny O'Brien: Sure Look, Be Grand is at The Comedy Attic at The Beehive Inn until 31 August.
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