EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE WAY WAY DEEP, Underbelly Cowgate

Fresh from the Soho transfer of his last show Colossal, Patrick McPherson is back at the Fringe with a new one man show. The Way Way Deep dives into male friendship and self-identity with the writer/performer’s trademark storytelling flair.

As the show begins, McPherson launches into a half-spoken, half-song opening number, immediately enigmatic. The story kicks off when he runs into Jack, his childhood best friend, at after-work pub drinks. The incident triggers a series of boyhood memories, illustrated by children’s voice-overs that the performer speaks along to. The narrative is interspersed with songs as it flits between past and present, gradually closing in on its dramatic conclusion.

McPherson is a master storyteller, holding the audience’s attention from start to finish with constant energy and passion. He manages to balance brash confidence and stage presence with moments of vulnerability, dropping relatable lines about university friendships and school stereotypes.

The second star of the show is Will Hayman’s lighting and production design. It’s surely some of the best of the Fringe, and this show wouldn’t be the same without it. Beams are suspended around the stage, changing colour and brightness with the story and echoing the voiceovers to fantastic effect. As the story darkens, the lighting comes into its own even more - one lighting shift made me gasp out loud. Hayman has outdone himself.

This is a solo show for when you’re bored of solo shows - director Ellie Coote injects the story with life, and it’s very easy to forget that there’s only one person on stage. The movement is dynamic without ever feeling forced, the pace spot-on.

The Way Way Deep does perhaps leave you wanting something more. The ending is strong, but not quite the sucker punch or shocking twist it might have been, and this production lacks the comedy of McPherson’s other shows. The commitment to storytelling and pace also have an adverse effect on the depth the show can reach - it doesn’t have that much to really say about male friendships, despite this being the show’s central focus.

It may not be a knockout hit, but The Way Way Deep is undoubtedly an excellent piece of theatre, showcasing a writer and performer consistently at the top of his game. I look forward to seeing what he does next.

The Way Way Deep runs at Underbelly Cowgate until 27 August

Image Credit: Lidia Crisafulli