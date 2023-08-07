EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE NIGHT CHILDREN, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

A great showcase of bright young talent.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE NIGHT CHILDREN, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE NIGHT CHILDREN, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

West has just lost her best friend, Dara. Armed with her emotional support typewriter, she lives her days writing about her classmates and their problems. They come alive, voicing their stream of consciousness as she types away. While she is consumed by Dara’s memory, she can’t see that April has feelings for her.

The debut production by the Los Angeles Theatre Initiative has the same spirit as one of the many teenage dramas on Netflix at the minute. Written by Adam Szymkowicz and directed by Madeline Oberle, the project sees a huge cast of brilliant students from Northwestern University.

It’s a very American coming-of-age story. The script follows all the correct beats and the direction tackles the necessary points for it to be a well-paced and flowing piece of theatre, but the characters are, unfortunately, walking clichés. Everything is done abnormally by the book, including the performances by the budding actors. It’s high-energy and quick, but it doesn’t say much. Szymkowicz covers angst and anger, attraction and pettiness, grief and overcoming it.

The Night Children extrapolates childlike imagination and unravels the concept of death in a teen’s mind. It might not be an extensively deep analysis of the workings of bereavement, but it promises that life goes on in a great showcase of bright young talent. While this isn’t the play that establishes them all, it’s an excellent springboard. This run at the Fringe will be a valuable experience for the entire team.

The Night Children runs at Greenside @ Nicolson Square until 12 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

blood (line) is a work of musical theatre that takes a playful romp through the events, social pressures, people and personal decisions that shape (or warp) a life. 

2
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Photo
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Nica Burns, the longstanding Director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, has officially launched the biggest awards in live comedy at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.  

3
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show Photo
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show

Circa's smash-hit Peepshow has astonished audiences worldwide, in Berlin, London and Sydney and now the team have created Circa's Peepshow (Club Remix) to take the thrill to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They took over the WhyNot nightclub in Edinburgh this morning!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall

Ben Target is a critically-acclaimed performance artist and multi-award-winning comedian (yawn), but in 2020 he gave this up to become the live-in carer for an irascible octogenarian prankster. A life-affirming story about death, conveyed through the popular mediums of storytelling, servitude to the audience and live carpentry, a combination not seen on the world stage since Nazareth (circa 30AD).

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHASING BUTTERFLIES, Pleasance DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHASING BUTTERFLIES, Pleasance Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO PlaygroundEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You