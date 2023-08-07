EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE NIGHT CHILDREN, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

West has just lost her best friend, Dara. Armed with her emotional support typewriter, she lives her days writing about her classmates and their problems. They come alive, voicing their stream of consciousness as she types away. While she is consumed by Dara’s memory, she can’t see that April has feelings for her.

The debut production by the Los Angeles Theatre Initiative has the same spirit as one of the many teenage dramas on Netflix at the minute. Written by Adam Szymkowicz and directed by Madeline Oberle, the project sees a huge cast of brilliant students from Northwestern University.

It’s a very American coming-of-age story. The script follows all the correct beats and the direction tackles the necessary points for it to be a well-paced and flowing piece of theatre, but the characters are, unfortunately, walking clichés. Everything is done abnormally by the book, including the performances by the budding actors. It’s high-energy and quick, but it doesn’t say much. Szymkowicz covers angst and anger, attraction and pettiness, grief and overcoming it.

The Night Children extrapolates childlike imagination and unravels the concept of death in a teen’s mind. It might not be an extensively deep analysis of the workings of bereavement, but it promises that life goes on in a great showcase of bright young talent. While this isn’t the play that establishes them all, it’s an excellent springboard. This run at the Fringe will be a valuable experience for the entire team.

The Night Children runs at Greenside @ Nicolson Square until 12 August.