EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MAGGIE CRANE: SIDE BY SIDE, Underbelly

Maggie Crane: Side by Side ran at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Edinburgh Festival
Maggie Crane starts the show by asking the audience about their teenage obsessions. Hers was Brendon Urie from the band Panic! At The Disco, an obsession that is still alive and well judging by his presence in this show. 

Early on in the show, Crane addresses that her brother Aidan passed away when he was 14 and she was 12. Aidan was profoundly disabled and while she adored him she fully embraces the "pain in the ass little sister" role. Maggie was jealous of her brother's purple glittery wheelchair and all of the attention he got. Instead of family holidays, they went to the Boston Children's Hospital. 

Side By Side is the name of the school that enabled Maggie and Aidan to attend school together, a programme that allowed disabled and non-disabled kids to learn together and from each other. 

There's a lot packed into the hour as Maggie gives us an idea of her parent's personalities and what it was like growing up with the constant worry that her brother might need to go to the hospital again. It's a really interesting story but its also incredibly funny. Being able to find the humour in the darker elements of life is what makes this show so special. Aidan loved to laugh so a comedy show feels like a fitting tribute. 

The important takeaway from this story is that Aidan's life wasn't tragic. He was deeply loved and experienced a lot of joy.  Side by Side is a very unique show that balances well-crafted comedy with touching tribute. 
 




