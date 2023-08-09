EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KLANGHAUS: DARKROOM, Summerhall

The world is breaking down, it’s nothing new. The news is populated by fires, floods, and other disasters. We live it every day, but what does it feel like to be in the middle of it? Klanghaus Collective have the answer. In an intimate exploration of the senses, they transport their audience of one to the bowels of climate change. A large room filled with musical instruments and plush furniture welcomes the individual, but they’ll see very little of it. Plunged into darkness with extreme care and attention, their eyes won’t be much use.

What ensues is a 360-journey inside the planet’s breakdown. It’s an intense, affecting journey. The power of sound and its association to memories we aren’t aware of having allows for an exploration of the senses. Electric guitars crash, water blasts, wind chills. It’s violent and tender, stirring and provocative. Perhaps not the easiest choice for those of a nervous disposition, it’s an experience that deserves to be made.

It’s so rare to be surrounded by the complete absence of light, and that part alone is a treat in itself. Truthfully, it’s slightly alarming at the start, but once you relax into it, you’ll come to appreciate all the different elements that make the production and the absolute brilliance of the company. To be able to tug at a person’s deepest instincts is an astounding success.

Klanghaus: Darkroom runs at Summerhall on the following dates: 9-13, 15-20, 22-27 Auust.