EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FREYA PARKER: IT AIN'T EASY BEING CHEEKY, Pleasance Courtyard

Freya Parker's show of "cheeky" humour fails to remain engaging for as long as an hour.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FREYA PARKER: IT AIN'T EASY BEING CHEEKY, Pleasance Courtyard

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FREYA PARKER: IT AIN'T EASY BEING CHEEKY, Pleasance Courtyard

What makes a cheeky guy? Well, Freya Parker is the one to tell ya. If you are in doubt, sitting wondering "am I a cheeky guy? Is being a cheeky guy a good thing?" then fear not. Parker eases you into it, gauging the audience's knowledge of the cheeky little guy that she claims to represent. The question remains, however, how funny can a cheeky guy be, and can it keep the audiences laughing for a whole hour?

The thing is, when it comes to this style of comedy we all know someone - or maybe multiple people - who embody that cheeky wee sense of humour. It can be found in schools, work places, universities, anywhere you look really. With such a universally accepted style that often succeeds in getting laughs, it seems like a sure fire thing that Freya Parker's It Ain't Easy Being Cheeky would also succeed as an hour of stand-up.

Unfortunately, this could not be farther from the truth. Throughout the show Freya refers to the audience - a group of cheeky guys - as a chuckle. The unfortunate irony to this bit is that is sums up much of the reaction to Parker's routine. A chuckle here and there is fine but for an hour? It leaves a lot to be desired.

This is further emphasised within the structure of the hour. Throughout the hour there seems to be very little holding all of the material together other than it being a little bit cheeky. A while into the show Parker does guide us through a narrative involving the death of her father and the way in which it impacted her view on the world. This section of the show is most certainly the most appealing in that Parker finds the perfect balance between sincere, relatable and funny. The issue comes in that it feels too little too late.

Though she does seem to find her stride as the show comes nearer the end, there appears to be no climax to her hour. No big build up to a joke or major point being made, just another chuckle-worthy joke and then a "goodnight!"

Of course, given her reputation as one half of comedy duo Lazy Susan, Freya Parker's latest hour of stand up may very well find an audience that is more atune to her comedy sensibilities. Furthermore, the show and humour itself may very well be exactly what some audience members want. With this in mind it would be unfair to advise whether or not Parker's show is worth seeing, though for this reviewer the hour of comedy never achieved much more than a chuckle.

Freya Parker: It Ain't Easy Being Cheeky is at the Pleasance Courtyard until 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Wee Photo
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Week

From pop-rock musicals to queer cabaret icons, cult classics to murder mysteries, and even Ghanian acrobatics alongside a cappella anthems. With over 50 new shows gracing the stages this week, seize the opportunity to take a chance and discover something that will entice, excite, and thoroughly entertain you at theSpaceUK.

2
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe

The Last Flapper will end its EdFringe run on 19 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court – Clover Studio (Venue 16). The show premieres a new version of William Luce's play which has been created by DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIES SHED, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIE'S SHED, Gilded Balloon

Based in a Men's Shed in East Lothian, The Collie's Shed follows four retired miners as they discover how a review into the policing of the '80s mining strikes and a potential Miners' Pardon Bill by the Scottish Government suddenly affects them, their friendships and their relationships. Journey with us through time as we hear how one unforgettable and violent day of striking at Bilston Glen Colliery leaves our characters wrestling with what is right and wrong. Learn who our characters are, who they once were and where they stand on the picket line...

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS

An irresistibly charming homage to the magnificent circus horses and the silent movie era. Inspired by the history of traditional horse circuses, the skilful ringmaster performs acrobatics, juggling and balancing with an amazing cast of hobby horses. As the horses take centre stage, part of the story is told in short silent movies. The artist's innovative and playful work with the hobby horses brings the magic of circus alive!

From This Author - Mark Carnochan

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mark Carnochan has been surrounded by arts and culture his entire life thanks to the likes of the Edinburgh Fringe and the Edinburgh International Film Festival. With a g... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART MCPHERSON: LOVE THAT FOR ME, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART MCPHERSON: LOVE THAT FOR ME, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TAMSYN KELLY: CRYING IN TK MAXX, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TAMSYN KELLY: CRYING IN TK MAXX, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FREYA PARKER: IT AIN'T EASY BEING CHEEKY, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: FREYA PARKER: IT AIN'T EASY BEING CHEEKY, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You