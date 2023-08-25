EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DIZNEY IN DRAG: ONCE UPON A PARODY, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Big Yin

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody is a self-confessed ‘ridiculous show’. And if that’s what you are after, you will absolutely love it because this cabaret serves up the sort of toilet humour that sits somewhere between an amused eye-roll and an ‘oh-no-they-didn’t’ guffaw.

Brought to the Fringe by the Western Australian Hairy Godmothers, this is their acclaimed flagship – complete with glitter, tiaras and… sizable strap-ons. There is no dignity here, and very little is left to the imagination as our wide-eyed hero drag king protagonist (played Jae West) starts their journey into the unknown on a quest for true love.

Aided by their very Hairy Godmother (Owen Merriman), our hero/ine speed-dates some of Disney’s best-known characters – from Ariel to Peter Pan – on the hunt to find who the glass slipper will fit. As each escapade ends in disappointment, though, it’s clear the high heel in question is only made for someone very special.

There are a few standout performances to celebrate, including Ms White, who oozed the kind of sultry sex appeal not usually associated with Walt’s more innocent leading ladies. Some of the singing and ensemble dances left a little to be desired, but our merry gang really did put their heart, soul and stilettos (or steel capped boots) into giving their audience a good time.

While it wasn’t necessarily my favourite of the Fringe, most of the packed house seemed to love it, and many were on their feet in appreciation as the curtain came down.

So, if you like your Disney 18+ and your fairy tales X-rated, this could be your perfect pick for an early-evening queer extravaganza that even chucks in a bit of modern wisdom to boot.

Ps. Shout out to Hairy God’s wig! What a triumph.