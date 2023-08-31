EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DARK NOON, Pleasance at EICC, Lennox Theatre

Dark Noon’s description states “They say history is told by the victors; this story is told by the vanquished.” The show is a “brutal recreation of the Wild West” of the United States of America. As someone who grew up in the States, I am quite familiar with the glorified tales of the settling of the West, presented in lovely packaging through cowboy movies starring the likes of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. It is rare to hear about the Wild West from the perspective of a non-white American, let alone an entire show performed by people of colour.

The story is told through chapters of history, beginning with the arrival of Europeans on North American soil and exploring their rise to power including the Gold Rush. The history is literally built in front of the audience as the stage goes from a blank square of dirt to an entire town created by wooden framing. Seven South African actors, including six people of colour, play a range of roles including the white cowboys, Native Americans, and Chinese immigrants. Even though the story told is one of violence and misery, the actors take on a playful tone, with the black actors wearing bright blonde wigs and powdering their faces to be white, taking on the roles of those who took charge of the West and murdered their way to victory.

The actors are typically guided by a narrator who takes a seat in front of a camera, their face projected onto a large video screen above the stage. Along with its use of live cameras, Dark Noon also has an immersive aspect to it as audience members are pulled from their seats to join the actors on stage. Some are invited to join a dance, others sit in church, and some are even caught in a classic cowboy shootout in the town.

In an ending that is both powerful and simple, each of the actors takes a seat in front of the camera and explains their connections to the Wild West, with most referring to the times they spent watching Western movies as children. Ultimately, Dark Noon is the story of America’s Wild West told from a new perspective. The ambitious show pushes boundaries with its immersiveness and use of technology, making for a fascinating 100 minutes of theatre.

It is brutal with a purpose and a powerful reflection on history and how it is told, typically taking comedic moments and ending them with the harsh reality of a world ruled by guns and cruel men.

Dark Noon ran at Pleasance at EICC, Lennox Theatre.