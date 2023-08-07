EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre

Adults is a new play written by Kieran Hurley and directed by Roxana Silbert that is being staged at the Traverse Theatre as part of Travfest23. 

Living in a rented flat among a sea of Airbnb is Zara (Dani Heron) a woman in her early 30s who has decided to start her own business co-op with her friend Jay (Anders Hayward). The pair run a brothel where the profits are split evenly and safety measures are in place.

Jay is running late for a new client who has also arrived slightly early and Zara is tasked with keeping the nervous man waiting. The only slight issue is that the man is Zara's old school teacher. He doesn't recognise her at first but it all soon comes out. Iain (Conleth Hill) is disappointed that such a promising ex-student is a sex worker and Zara expresses her frustration that her old teacher who inspired her as a teenager set her expectations for life too high. 

The script is fantastic and Dani Heron gives a masterclass in profanity as an art form. It's an extremely dark comedy that transitions easily from political issues such as the housing and cost of living crisis to an array of dildos clattering across the stage. 

Jay is struggling to keep his personal and professional life separate as he arrives for his appointment with his baby daughter. The reality that this young man isn't quite the carefree twink that Iain was looking for hits a little too hard for him and shatters the fantasy. 

Adults is a multilayered piece of theatre that is wickedly funny but surprisingly emotional with powerhouse performances from the whole cast.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic




