Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival

Sign Up For Fringe Awards Voting Alerts:


EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CHERYL MARTIN- ONE WOMAN, Summerhall Online

pixeltracker

EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CHERYL MARTIN- ONE WOMAN, Summerhall Online

Aug. 10, 2021  

EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CHERYL MARTIN- ONE WOMAN, Summerhall Online

EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CHERYL MARTIN- ONE WOMAN, Summerhall Online

It is advised at the beginning to listen to Cheryl Martin- One Woman through headphones to fully experience the binaural sound which creates a 3D experience.

The narrative is fragmented to represent that her memories aren't linear and the visuals and audio work to show that confusion as she tries to work through her trauma.

The audience is drawn into the mind of a woman who has grown up with severe depression and BPD and taken on a journey to try and figure out where some of these feelings come from.

The images are beautiful which contrast with the content as she relays memories of abuse and thoughts of suicide. It's quite an intense piece and the technology fully immerses the audience in the story.

Cheryl Martin- One Woman is available on demand at Summerhall Online from 6 August.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

From This Author Natalie O'Donoghue