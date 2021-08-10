EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CHERYL MARTIN- ONE WOMAN, Summerhall Online

It is advised at the beginning to listen to Cheryl Martin- One Woman through headphones to fully experience the binaural sound which creates a 3D experience.

The narrative is fragmented to represent that her memories aren't linear and the visuals and audio work to show that confusion as she tries to work through her trauma.

The audience is drawn into the mind of a woman who has grown up with severe depression and BPD and taken on a journey to try and figure out where some of these feelings come from.

The images are beautiful which contrast with the content as she relays memories of abuse and thoughts of suicide. It's quite an intense piece and the technology fully immerses the audience in the story.

Cheryl Martin- One Woman is available on demand at Summerhall Online from 6 August.