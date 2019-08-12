EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF, Assembly Hall

Darlingheart's Cora Bissett is an ex-indie rocker whose star rose, but fell, 25 years ago. Firmly in the sky again, she revives What Girls Are Made Of for another spell at the Fringe, before taking the show to London's Soho Theatre this September.

Bissett's story is a monologue based primarily around the downfall of her music career. The leading lady signed a record deal straight out of school in the early 1990s, but it didn't quite go to plan. The set is, very aptly, the set-up for a band, and Bissett is strongly supported by a group of three musicians who punctuate the story with songs by Darlingheart, and instrumental interludes by the musical influences behind them, such as Patti Smith and The Pixies.

Bissett tells her story vivaciously. She compels an audience with her sincerity, and her playfulness adds an underlying thread of comedy. It's also a very moving watch at points, as we hear of the sleazy industry professionals who unjustly helped to put the nail in the coffin of her music career all those years ago. Cora also delicately weaves some very relatable personal issues through the show.

What Girls Are Made Of is well worth watching. Musicality and charm radiate from Cora Bissett, and reach further because of the strong ensemble of musicians who support her.

What Girls Are Made Of at the Assembly Hall until 25 August





