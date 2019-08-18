EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: JENNY BEDE: THE MUSICAL, Just the Tonic

Professionally trained and frustrated with the lack of roles she's getting in theatre, Jenny Bede has decided to write her own musical. What follows is her career history to date all arranged in song as a means to have Cameron Mackintosh see it and offer her a deal.

Bede was a member of early 2000's girl band Cherry Falls (no, she doesn't expect you to have heard of them) and their backstory is at the centre of this show. After teasing how terrible they were throughout the performance she does provide hard evidence at the end.

Another highlight of the performance is a rap written about her white, blonde friend who is devastated at not being able to secure an audition for Hamilton. The songs are witty, technically brilliant and absolutely hilarious. There are also some fantastic observations about Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals.

Jenny Bede: The Musical is one of the very few Fringe comedy shows I've seen this year where I can say I've laughed solidly throughout. Bede ropes the audience into participating in some parts but it is all done in good humour.

Fringe fatigue has well and truly set in for many and I would urge you to get along to Jenny Bede: The Musical as it is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jenny-bede-the-musical





Related Articles