EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: CATHERINE COHEN: THE TWIST...? SHE'S GORGEOUS, Pleasance Courtyard

"I love sex because it famously has nooooo consequences," American comic Catherine Cohen drawls. She is dressed head to toe in sequins, in front of a gold foil fringe curtain.

Gorgeously indiscreet, this New York comic is as sharp as they come. Bubbly, with a sprinkling of aggression.

Cohen hails from New York, where she has a weekly slot at Alan Cumming's cabaret bar. Her show includes songs, and Henry Koperski accompanies her on keys.

The act touches on pretty familiar comedy ground: bumping into exes, being unattractive at school ("Boys never wanted to kiss me, so now I do comedy"), but her vivacious and unpredictable delivery keeps her material fresh.

Her cabaret is equally quick-witted. It's addictive to watch Koperski react with an endearing mix of humiliation and admiration when Cohen ad-libs parts of her show, or narrates epic viewer reactions: "The audience applauds! Ovations!".

She's equal parts charming and terrifying. Sort like an overbearing best friend who you absolute adore but are a teeny bit scared of. A couple in the front row had a little chat (brave!) as they cracked open a water bottle of G&T, and in the blink of an eye, Cohen asked to be invited into the conversation. Another audience member sneezed, which earned her the nickname 'Sneezy' for the duration.

Cohen will bark "YOU. ARE MY. COMMUNITY" at you, belch, and you'll love her for it. A joyous way to spend an hour.

Just don't sneeze.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous is at Pleasance Courtyard until 25 August





