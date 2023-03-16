Dundee Rep And Scottish Dance Theatre's New Programme Of Productions Includes A Brand New Musical NO LOVE SONGS

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced three new shows that will be heading to the Rep stage later this year.

The creative brainchild of Kyle Falconer (lead singer of The View) and Laura Wilde, No Love Songs (13 - 20 May) is a brave and deeply personal new piece of gig theatre. Covering topics that are rarely dealt with on stage, such as post-natal depression, this original new musical follows Lana and Jesse as they learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents. Co-directed by Dundee Rep's Artistic Director, Andrew Panton and Associate Director, Tashi Gore, the piece is co-written by Johnny McKnight and Laura Wilde. No Love Songs features hits from Kyle's latest solo album, 'No Love Songs For Laura' such as 'Stress Ball' and 'Mother' performed live on stage by the company. This exciting new piece of gig theatre will finally open on the Dundee Rep stage after a work-in-progress sharing last year as part of new works festival, Rep Stripped which received an amazing response from audiences.

Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore, co-directors of No Love Songs said: "It's a great privilege to bring No Love Songs to the Rep stage. It's been an exciting and rewarding process developing a piece that uses music and song to deal with rarely discussed themes. We're looking forward to sharing this hugely funny and moving show with our audiences."

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde, co-writers of No Love Songs said: "We are both ecstatic for No Love Songs to come to Dundee Rep. Starting years ago with just an initial concept, to now finally seeing the production come together with a killer creative team, has been a dream come true. We can't wait to share it with audiences and spread awareness about a subject close to our hearts, inspired by our own lived experiences. It really will be a "pinch me" moment watching the show come to life on stage and we hope audiences take something away from it."

Award-winning Broadway and West End smash-hit The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler arrives this spring in a new version from Dundee Rep Theatre (21 - 29 April), that is set to reimagine this important work in a bold and exciting fashion. This new production is directed by Irene Macdougall, who's previous directing work for Dundee Rep includes The 39 Steps and Much Ado About Nothing. Irene recently directed Write-Off for A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

This exciting revival of the contemporary cult classic delves into the mystery, humour, and tears buried in authentic lived experiences. The Vagina Monologues is a hilarious, raw, and emotional celebration of sexuality, liberation, and the vagina. With unfiltered honesty and unapologetic candour, it's more than just a show - it's a movement.

Pirates!, an exciting new work for young audiences and families from Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé will be having its World Premiere from 13 - 17 June. Following best friends Tom and Daisy, the show is a swashbuckling adventure that is sure to wow audiences of all ages. Featuring a playful mix of dance, theatre and storytelling, the show will be a joyous dance adventure exploring the themes of difference, friendship and the power of imagination. This exciting new production boasts original music from Luke Sutherland and a full company of dancers from Scottish Dance Theatre.

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said: "As Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre, I am delighted to be creating my first work for family audiences here at Dundee Rep. Already in rehearsals, I can feel how dynamic and playful this new show is going to be! An opportunity to celebrate the creative energy of the pirates of our imagination, and to share the joy of dance with children of all ages. I can't wait for the journey to begin!"

Tickets for all of these shows go on public sale from Friday 17th March. All preview tickets for No Love Songs will be available to book for £15. These shows join an already stacked list of shows announced for 2023 which includes ground-breaking new theatre from visiting companies with shows like When Darkness Falls alongside those from Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre team, including the heart-warming Old Boy that is set to showcase the bond shared between grandfathers and grandsons. The show opens on the Rep stage later this month and is devised and performed by a local cast of men and boys from Dundee.