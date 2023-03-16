Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dundee Rep And Scottish Dance Theatre's New Programme Of Productions Includes A Brand New Musical NO LOVE SONGS

Tickets for the full lineup go on public sale from Friday 17th March. 

Mar. 16, 2023  
Dundee Rep And Scottish Dance Theatre's New Programme Of Productions Includes A Brand New Musical NO LOVE SONGS

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced three new shows that will be heading to the Rep stage later this year.

The creative brainchild of Kyle Falconer (lead singer of The View) and Laura Wilde, No Love Songs (13 - 20 May) is a brave and deeply personal new piece of gig theatre. Covering topics that are rarely dealt with on stage, such as post-natal depression, this original new musical follows Lana and Jesse as they learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents. Co-directed by Dundee Rep's Artistic Director, Andrew Panton and Associate Director, Tashi Gore, the piece is co-written by Johnny McKnight and Laura Wilde. No Love Songs features hits from Kyle's latest solo album, 'No Love Songs For Laura' such as 'Stress Ball' and 'Mother' performed live on stage by the company. This exciting new piece of gig theatre will finally open on the Dundee Rep stage after a work-in-progress sharing last year as part of new works festival, Rep Stripped which received an amazing response from audiences.

Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore, co-directors of No Love Songs said: "It's a great privilege to bring No Love Songs to the Rep stage. It's been an exciting and rewarding process developing a piece that uses music and song to deal with rarely discussed themes. We're looking forward to sharing this hugely funny and moving show with our audiences."

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde, co-writers of No Love Songs said: "We are both ecstatic for No Love Songs to come to Dundee Rep. Starting years ago with just an initial concept, to now finally seeing the production come together with a killer creative team, has been a dream come true. We can't wait to share it with audiences and spread awareness about a subject close to our hearts, inspired by our own lived experiences. It really will be a "pinch me" moment watching the show come to life on stage and we hope audiences take something away from it."

Award-winning Broadway and West End smash-hit The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler arrives this spring in a new version from Dundee Rep Theatre (21 - 29 April), that is set to reimagine this important work in a bold and exciting fashion. This new production is directed by Irene Macdougall, who's previous directing work for Dundee Rep includes The 39 Steps and Much Ado About Nothing. Irene recently directed Write-Off for A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

This exciting revival of the contemporary cult classic delves into the mystery, humour, and tears buried in authentic lived experiences. The Vagina Monologues is a hilarious, raw, and emotional celebration of sexuality, liberation, and the vagina. With unfiltered honesty and unapologetic candour, it's more than just a show - it's a movement.

Pirates!, an exciting new work for young audiences and families from Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé will be having its World Premiere from 13 - 17 June. Following best friends Tom and Daisy, the show is a swashbuckling adventure that is sure to wow audiences of all ages. Featuring a playful mix of dance, theatre and storytelling, the show will be a joyous dance adventure exploring the themes of difference, friendship and the power of imagination. This exciting new production boasts original music from Luke Sutherland and a full company of dancers from Scottish Dance Theatre.

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said: "As Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre, I am delighted to be creating my first work for family audiences here at Dundee Rep. Already in rehearsals, I can feel how dynamic and playful this new show is going to be! An opportunity to celebrate the creative energy of the pirates of our imagination, and to share the joy of dance with children of all ages. I can't wait for the journey to begin!"

Tickets for all of these shows go on public sale from Friday 17th March. All preview tickets for No Love Songs will be available to book for £15. These shows join an already stacked list of shows announced for 2023 which includes ground-breaking new theatre from visiting companies with shows like When Darkness Falls alongside those from Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre team, including the heart-warming Old Boy that is set to showcase the bond shared between grandfathers and grandsons. The show opens on the Rep stage later this month and is devised and performed by a local cast of men and boys from Dundee.




SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Epstein Theatre This Easter Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Epstein Theatre This Easter
Step into an enchanted world of beautiful princesses, handsome princes and evil fairies at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this Easter.
Cast Announced For STARS: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey Photo
Cast Announced For STARS: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey
Tamasha and ICA have announced the cast for Mojisola Adebayo's STARS: an Afrofuturist Space Odyssey. Performances are 13 April – 4 May 2023.
Curtain Raised On International Dance At The Lowry In 2023 Photo
Curtain Raised On International Dance At The Lowry In 2023
Regional audiences have the chance to see some of the world's best international dance thanks to The Lowry's impressive Spring/Summer season.
Cardboard Citizens Announce Upcoming UK Tour Of New Play, FAUN Photo
Cardboard Citizens Announce Upcoming UK Tour Of New Play, FAUN
Theatre company and social justice charity Cardboard Citizens today announce tour dates, cast and crew for the 2023 national tour of FAUN - a new play from acclaimed performer and writer, Vinnie Heaven. FAUN explores the homelessness crisis affecting transgender people in the UK and how sometimes home isn't always easy to find.

More Hot Stories For You


OTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER, a Play Inspired By Glasgow's Ferguslie Park Will Tour ScotlandOTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER, a Play Inspired By Glasgow's Ferguslie Park Will Tour Scotland
March 9, 2023

Originally commissioned as part of the 2021 Paisley City of Culture bid, this compelling, accessible and upbeat new play focuses on a working class community's fight to be noticed for who they are, not what government stats, figures or media headlines tell them they are. 
Photos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotland's KIDNAPPED In RehearsalsPhotos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotland's KIDNAPPED In Rehearsals
March 1, 2023

First look photos! This swashbuckling new production from the National Theatre of Scotland, adapted by Isobel McArthur with Michael John McCarthy, co-directed by Isobel McArthur and Gareth Nicholls, premieres at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock in March 2023 before touring to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth, Newcastle and Brighton.   
New Citizens Theatre Production For Young People Will Launch In Glasgow SchoolsNew Citizens Theatre Production For Young People Will Launch In Glasgow Schools
March 1, 2023

The Citizens Theatre will bring the magic of live theatre into the classroom this March, with pupils at two Gorbals primary schools set to enjoy a brand-new production created especially for younger audiences.
Edinburgh International Culture Summit Foundation Appoints Five New TrusteesEdinburgh International Culture Summit Foundation Appoints Five New Trustees
February 28, 2023

The Edinburgh International Culture Summit Foundation (EICSF), the independent charity which devises and produces the biennial Edinburgh International Culture Summit has appointed five new Trustees.
Live Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Classical Music To SkyeLive Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Classical Music To Skye
February 23, 2023

Live Music Now Scotland has announced a new partnership with Skye Chamber Music that aims to bring high quality classical music to Skye schools, care homes and day centres as well as the general public. 
share