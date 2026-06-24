ELVIS IN CHAOS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut
By: Stephi Wild
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Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
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One Man Poe: The Tell-Tale Heart and The Pit and the Pendulum
Greenside Venue @ Riddles Court (Willow Studio) – Venue 16 - 322 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PG (8/08-8/28)
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Chris Grace: 88%
Assembly George Square (8/05-8/31)
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Suitcase Show
Assembly Roxy (8/05-8/30)
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Jerk Off!
Underbelly (Dairy Room) (8/05-8/30)
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You Are What You Eat
theSpace on the mile (8/07-8/22) PHOTOS
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
EICC (5/30-5/30)
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Couplet: Folk Marry Kill
Assembly George Square (8/05-8/30)
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Helen Bradley: Painter and Storyteller
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/05-8/30)
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100 Years of Magic
Aberdeen Arts Centre (9/04-9/05) PHOTOS