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ELVIS IN CHAOS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Scotland SHOWS

Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
One Man Poe: The Tell-Tale Heart and The Pit and the Pendulum in Scotland One Man Poe: The Tell-Tale Heart and The Pit and the Pendulum
Greenside Venue @ Riddles Court (Willow Studio) – Venue 16 - 322 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PG (8/08-8/28)
Chris Grace: 88% in Scotland Chris Grace: 88%
Assembly George Square (8/05-8/31)
Suitcase Show in Scotland Suitcase Show
Assembly Roxy (8/05-8/30)
Jerk Off! in Scotland Jerk Off!
Underbelly (Dairy Room) (8/05-8/30)
You Are What You Eat in Scotland You Are What You Eat
theSpace on the mile (8/07-8/22) PHOTOS
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in Scotland Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
EICC (5/30-5/30)
Couplet: Folk Marry Kill in Scotland Couplet: Folk Marry Kill
Assembly George Square (8/05-8/30)
Helen Bradley: Painter and Storyteller in Scotland Helen Bradley: Painter and Storyteller
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/05-8/30)
100 Years of Magic in Scotland 100 Years of Magic
Aberdeen Arts Centre (9/04-9/05) PHOTOS
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