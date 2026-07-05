Review: BIG BAD RIDING HOOD, Oran Mor
Big Bad Riding Hood runs at the Oran Mor until 19 July
This year’s summer panto at the Oran Mor is Big Bad Red Riding Hood by Gary McNair with music by Brian James O’Sullivan. While it isn’t strictly part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint programme your ticket does also include a pie and a drink.
Gran (George Drennan) is pretty happy with her lot, she has two grandsons, Peter and Boy (both played by Jamie Marie Leary) and a comfortable wee house. She receives an offer to buy her home, but it would seem the buyer doesn’t have the best intentions.
There are also reports of a wolf on the loose and Gran’s long-lost granddaughter Little Red is coming for a visit.
With this being an adult panto, there’s a lot of scope for some creative bad language, which is used well in the script. The villain of the story is Tyler Collins’ Three Little Pricks, which may or may not bear a resemblance to a well-known and much-disliked political figure. Fraser Lappin’s design for the show is excellent, particularly with the TLP costume.
Jo Freer is wonderful, if a little underused, as Baz the sheep and Fox News. Freer and Drennan are the most enthusiastic when it comes to audience participation, and both excel at warming up a sleepy Sunday audience.
It’s colourful and chaotic with a fabulous cast, and there are enough laughs that you don’t really mind the sparse plot.
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