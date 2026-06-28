THE LADY DOTH PROTEST To Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe

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Following a sold-out New York run, The Lady Doth Protest is a sharply funny, new dark comedy making its international debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A co-production between Joy Powered Productions and Feminine Productions, The Lady Doth Protest offers a sharp, witty, and unflinching examination of power, agency, and the labels placed on women who refuse to remain silent. Striking a masterclass balance between high-stakes drama and razor-sharp humor, the production subverts classic theatrical archetypes to confront modern truths. The storytelling is uniquely elevated by an original, continuous live accordion score that acts as its own dynamic character, driving the rhythm of the piece and breathing a singular, vibrant energy into the narrative.

Speaking about The Lady Doth Protest, co-creator Nealy Glenn states 'we wanted to create a piece that doesn't just ask for space, but demands it, using classical storytelling to dissect the world we live in right now. Bringing this specific story-and this incredible team-From Nashville to NYC to Edinburgh is the ultimate culmination of that journey.'

The Lady Doth Protest brings together a formidable powerhouse of industry veterans focused on high-impact, human-centered storytelling. The ensemble features NYU Tisch Graduate Acting MFA alumni Nealy Glenn (South Coast Repertory, Law & Order: SVU), Melle Powers (Signature Theatre's Fabulation, The Blacklist), and Liam Craig (Netflix's Ripley, The Royal Tenenbaums). Written by prominent arts dramaturg Mark Blankenship (Professor Yale School of Drama) and directed by Broadway veteran Evan Zes (The Kite Runner, Only Murders in the Building), the production is anchored by acclaimed New York composer and accordionist Will Holshouser, who joins the company onstage fresh off a celebrated 29-concert tour in the Netherlands.

The Lady Doth Protest is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 17th - 29th August, at 11:20am (60 mins), Greenside @ George Street - Olive Theatre (venue 236). Tickets are available to purchase online from edfringe.com or from the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

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