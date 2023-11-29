Dates Set as SPECTRA Celebrates Ten Luminous Years in 2024

Festival of Light returns to illuminate Aberdeen from 08 to 11 February 2024.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Photo 3 Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023 Photo 4 Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023

Dates Set as SPECTRA Celebrates Ten Luminous Years in 2024

SPECTRA, Scotland's festival of light, will return to Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events that will light up the city from 08 to 11 February 2024.

Beginning in 2014 as a small pilot festival before growing into a national cultural highlight, this year marks its tenth anniversary and Spectra will once again see the Granite City's winter nights lit up with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations.

Some of Aberdeen's most iconic buildings and locations will be transformed as part of the spectacular festival programme, including a return to Union Terrace Gardens, Marischal College, and Aberdeen Art Gallery, encouraging audiences of all ages to explore the city and delight in seeing it in a new light.

Cllr Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council Culture Spokesperson, said “It is a great pleasure to announce the return of Spectra to Aberdeen in February 2024. Everyone has been working hard to ensure that next year's light festival will be a spectacular, fun experience for all to enjoy right in the heart of the city. Thousands will be attracted into the area to see the wonderful illuminations and interactive installations. The new and imaginative visions will really help us to celebrate Spectra's tenth anniversary."

A leading light of the North-East's year-round cultural calendar, SPECTRA is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with local company Live Event Management.

More information on the festival can be found at www.spectrafestival.com




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
MANIPULATE FESTIVAL 2024 Announces Programme Of Animation, Puppetry And Visual Theatre Photo
MANIPULATE FESTIVAL 2024 Announces Programme Of Animation, Puppetry And Visual Theatre

Manipulate Festival 2024 returns to Edinburgh with a lineup of animation, puppetry, and visual theatre. Don't miss this exciting event from 1-11 February 2024 at various venues and online.

2
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Photo
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

When the beautiful and fearsome Snow Queen steals young Kei away to her frozen kingdom, she leaves behind the brave and brilliant Gerda, an Edinburgh lass who will stop at nothing to rescue her best friend.

3
The Traverse Reveals First Shows of the Spring 2024 Season Photo
The Traverse Reveals First Shows of the Spring 2024 Season

Traverse Theatre has announced the first batch of shows set to take place in the new year, with even more to come. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
Cast Set For THE SYNDICATE at The Theatre Royal, Glasgow in 2024 Photo
Cast Set For THE SYNDICATE at The Theatre Royal, Glasgow in 2024

Max George is set to make his stage acting debut in the world premiere of Kay Mellor's The Syndicate UK Tour. Max is best known as a member of boy band The Wanted, whose hits include All Time Low and Chasing the Sun. His previous acting credits include the role of Clint in smash hit FOX TV show Glee.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview) in Scotland Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/02-12/02)
Tom Ward: Burner (WIP) in Scotland Tom Ward: Burner (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/10-12/10)
Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage in Scotland Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
Lou Conran: Tangent in Scotland Lou Conran: Tangent
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/16-5/16)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (10/02-10/02)
Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch in Scotland Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (1/20-1/20)
Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) in Scotland Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You