Dates Set as SPECTRA Celebrates Ten Luminous Years in 2024

SPECTRA, Scotland's festival of light, will return to Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events that will light up the city from 08 to 11 February 2024.

Beginning in 2014 as a small pilot festival before growing into a national cultural highlight, this year marks its tenth anniversary and Spectra will once again see the Granite City's winter nights lit up with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations.

Some of Aberdeen's most iconic buildings and locations will be transformed as part of the spectacular festival programme, including a return to Union Terrace Gardens, Marischal College, and Aberdeen Art Gallery, encouraging audiences of all ages to explore the city and delight in seeing it in a new light.

Cllr Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council Culture Spokesperson, said “It is a great pleasure to announce the return of Spectra to Aberdeen in February 2024. Everyone has been working hard to ensure that next year's light festival will be a spectacular, fun experience for all to enjoy right in the heart of the city. Thousands will be attracted into the area to see the wonderful illuminations and interactive installations. The new and imaginative visions will really help us to celebrate Spectra's tenth anniversary."

A leading light of the North-East's year-round cultural calendar, SPECTRA is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with local company Live Event Management.

More information on the festival can be found at www.spectrafestival.com