Daliso Chaponda on Touring Feed This Black Man Again

BWW caught up with Daliso Chaponda to chat about touring Feed This Black Man Again.

Tell us a bit about Feed This Black Man Again.

My first show in my 20s was called 'feed this black man' and was a fun yet naive show about african stereotypes and charity.  The image of the 'starving african' was everywhere with pleas to feed them for a pound a month.  In the new show, I'm the black man, fully fed (I'm overweight after all) but now I need to be fed by other things.  What is the nourishment you need after the basics.  That may sound all deep and pretentious... Really it's just an excuse for me to do jokes about aging, self reflection and the meaning of life.  Oh, that's just as lofty.

Why did you decide to revisit this show?

I loved the ideas I explored in the show I did in my 20s but I wasn't yet the joke writer I am.  I loved the idea of writing a new show based on the ideas I had back then/ better.  Sort of like Quentin Tarantino writing Pulp Fiction now.  What would come out?

The more I thought about it, the more fun it became.

How have things changed since Feed This Black Man?

I'm older, wiser and funnier.  But i'm also more cynical and less idealistic.  I celebrate Daliso 2.0, but mourn some things lost.  I think everybody does this and will relate to my journey.

Where else might we know you from?

I've got a radio show 'Citizen Of Nowhere' which was just nominated for best Stand Up Comedy for the 2024 BBC Audio Drama Awards! 

I pop up a lot on shows like QI, Have I got News for You, Celebrity Pointless, The News Quiz and many others.  I've got one of those, "I know him but i'm not sure why" faces.

Also, a lot of people still remember me from The Royal Variety Show and Britain's Got Talent.

Are there any venues on the tour you’re particularly excited about?

I love all the venues.  Touring is my favourite thing.  Let's say Glasgow, as that's the beginning of the tour.  Scotland in winter! wait, who arranged this order.  I may perform with a big jacket on.

Who would you like to come and see you on tour?

My audience is usually mixed and that's how i like it.  I have old and young and a mix of ethnicities and genders.  By far my favourite audience members are couples.  I like the little glances they give each other when they laugh.  That moment where one laughs at something while the other disapproves is even more entertaining.  So couples ahoy, risk your date night on 'Feed this Black Man Again'.

