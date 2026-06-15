DEPARTURE IS MY HOMECOMING to Play Edinburgh Fringe

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Based on research into Hong Kong's coastal histories, Departure is My Homecoming is a personal and reflective exploration of belonging and alternative ways of living. Performances will run 7 – 15 August.

Multidisciplinary artist Edwin Chuk draws inspiration from interviews with ‘Water Dwellers', traditional fishing communities who lived on small wooden houseboats for centuries before moving ashore. Weaving together lineage and history through monologue, movement, traditional fishermen's songs, field recordings, and visuals from the islands and villages where the interviews were conducted, the work uncovers how their wandering life at sea abruptly ended and asks, what does it mean to carry "home" within us?

Hong Kong's water dwellers, known as the Tanka or ‘boat people', are a traditional fishing community that lived for centuries on small wooden houseboats. They were historically excluded by land-owning clans and spent their entire lives on the water until the 1970s when rapid land reclamation and shrinking typhoon shelters made life at sea unsustainable. In the 1980s the Hong Kong government launched a Housing Authority scheme to relocate thousands of the community into land-based public housing. Today around 1000 remain on the water.

Edwin Chuk said about the show, “A journey toward belonging, whispered between the waves."

Edwin Chuk is a multidisciplinary artist based in Hong Kong, focusing on photography, theatre, and visual communication.With photography and theatre as his primary mediums, he explores overlooked urban non-places, official histories, and personal memories, seeking new ways to understand the intersections of individual and social histories through his practice. A graduate of the Academy of Visual Arts at Hong Kong Baptist University, his graduation work “The Place We Have Never Remembered” (2018) received the Academy of Visual Arts Award. In 2020, he was shortlisted for Hong Kong International Photo Festival's Photographer Incubator Project and successfully hosted his first solo exhibition Road Signs, Lamp Posts, Trees. Chuk is one of the founding members of theatre troupe Feast on Waste Land. Their first performance Far Far Away joined the Let's Be Together Art Festival x Hong Kong and received the Adelaide Fringe Tour Ready Award co-presented by Adelaide Fringe Festival. The latest installation and performance project, Pilgrimages, was selected for the Hong Kong Student Exhibition of Prague Quadrennial 2023.

Now in its fourth year at the Fringe, Hong Kong Soul is a contemporary platform that showcases the diversity and unique talents of Hong Kong artists. This year there are four shows: HK Soul Showcase: Gemini and Romantic 4:48am 7-16 August at 17.30 at DanceBase, Boom Boom Battle of the Big Bad Bosses 7-15 August at 16.30 at Space UK Symposium Hall, Departure Is My Homecoming 7-15 August at midday at Space on the Mile and Sound Strokes: A Harmonious Blend of Chinese and Scottish Music, 8-15 August at midday Space UK Symposium Hall.

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