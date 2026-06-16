3.2.1 HOLD ME ON STAGE to Make Edinburgh Fringe Premiere

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Stüdyo Kolektif will present 3.2.1. HOLD ME ON STAGE at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, Haldane Theatre (venue 53). Performances will run Aug 17th-22nd.

Turkish actress and performance artist Selin Bakan will bring her new devised musical solo show, 3.2.1 Hold Me on Stage to Edinburgh for its world premiere. Bakan, who wrote and performs the theatrical musical, invites audiences into the surreal world of Daphne Bell, a character trapped inside a claw machine filled with plush toys.

Bakan describes the performance as 'turning my own audition anxiety into a solo show' and explores themes of inadequacy, the desire to be seen, and the struggle for existence within the profession she has chosen. The claw acts as a metaphor to examine themes of being chosen, overlooked, and unseen. By creating its own fragmented sense of time and space, the piece transforms personal desperation into a striking contemporary theatrical experience.

While portraying Daphne Bell's effort to remain on stage, the play also explores the individual's internal battle with inadequacy rooted in the past, the fear of invisibility, and the relentless need to prove oneself. Bakan performs under the supervision of Taner Rumeli - a renowned Turkish actor celebrated for his versatile performances and theatre craft.

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